All quests in Gamescom Epix and how to complete them
Level up your experience with these quests.
Gamescom 2022 is underway, and that means that Gamescom EPIX is back. Gamescom EPIX is the chance for fans to take part in a community adventure and potentially win some cool swag from the convention. Even if you’re not lucky enough to participate in the event in-person, there is still some valuable experience to gain by tackling the numerous quests the organizers have created. Some will only take a few seconds to complete, while others might take a few hours. Here are all the quests at Gamescom EPIX and how to complete them.
What quests are part of Gamescom EPIX
Gamescom EPIX is a way for fans to participate in the event without having to be there in-person. There are also fabulous rewards for participating, including a discounted ticket to the main event over the weekend. Players can earn Experience Points by completing quests listed on the Gamescom EPIX website. In keeping with the event’s hybrid design, these quests include some that can be done online and some that can only be completed in-person at the event.
Remember that you’ll need to register on the Gamescom website to participate in the Gamescom EPIX event. Registration is quick and straightforward and should only take a few minutes.
Daily Quests
These are Gamescom EPIX quests that can be completed once daily, earning some quick and easy XP for players aiming for that next level up.
- XP and items, Oops – I’m fully affected! – Completed by visiting the Games section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP)
- Groundhog Day – Visit the Planner section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP)
- Veni, Vidi, Video! – Visit the Video section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP)
- Howdy, partner! – Visit the Partner section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP)
- The stage is yours! – Visit the Livestreams section of the Gamescom website during a stream. (50 EXP)
All Time Quests
These are quests that can only be completed once per user, but they tend to be worth more EXP than the daily quests.
- Moo! – Find the secret cow level (80 EXP and access to Extended Moo Lander demo)
- One for all and 1337 for one! – Tell EPI the slogan for Gamescom 2022 to calibrate his teleport (100 EXP and 50% discount on a one-day ticket to Gamescom 2022)
- Suit, uhm… Level-Up! – Complete the motto “Eat, Sleep, ____, Repeat!” (90 EXP and 5€ voucher from gamescomwear)
- Among Games! – Visit the cosplay village section and reveal the imposter by clicking on it. (60 EXP and Uncovered the Imposter banner)
- Hard Drive Dilemma! – Visit the adventure section of the website and put in the correct identifier for EPI’s hard drive. (60 EXP and Stars. Ships. Troopers frame)
- Ready for Take-off? – Remove the crystal by clicking it several times. (40 EXP and Alien friend avatar)
- Chill Pill! – Open EPI’s inventory and select the Hearthstone. (50 EXP and Scarlet Red background)
- All the Stars! All the Ships! All the Troopers! – Complete all four quests from Chapter I. (60 EXP and the Stars. Ships. Troopers. banner.)
- What’s Your Name? – Change your username. (40 EXP)
- I’m not a Robot! – Solve the Captcha to prove you are not a robot. (60 EXP)
- Need for Seed! – Find the green website section of Gamescom, find the first magical seed and the second magical seed. (70 EXP and Forest Green background)
- Back to the Loots! – Find the magic bag in the room with EPI. (60 EXP and Into the Woods frame)
- Accio Bag! – Manage the mischief in the Gamescom EPIX story quests. (70 EXP and The owner of the back discovered banner)
- Hear, Hear! – Tell EPI how the bugs are trying to transport the crystal in the EPIX story quest. (60 EXP and Green Fluffy avatar)
- Who… shall find! – Search for the crystal in the EPIX story quest. (30 EXP and Bugsmasher Green background)
- One with the Forest! – Complete all five quests from Chapter II. (80 EXP and One with the Forest banner)
- TLDwhat? – Explain to the space hyenas what TLDR means in the gamescomVerse. (70 EXP and 4K wallpaper from HYENAS)
- How EPIC is EPIX? – Participate in the “How EPIX is EPIX?” survey. (100 EXP and Grateful EPI avatar)
- Story Time! – Click your social channel inside the campfire and post your favorite gamescomMemory with the fire emoji. (70 EXP and Camping in the Verse 1 frame)
- IT Super Trick! – Tell EPI the reboot code. (80 EXP and Bonfire Orange background)
- Camp Champ! – Find the third crystal inside the tent (80 EXP and Nordic Warrior EPI avatar)
- Firestarter! – Have a good time around the bonfire. (80 EXP and Praise the sun! banner)
- Quo Vadis, EPI? – Remind EPI which world to go to next. (60 EXP and Spaceship Blue background)
- Outdoor Pro! – Complete all quests from Chapter III. (80 EXP and Camping in the Verse banner)
- Master of the gamescomVerse! – Answer a series of questions about Gamescom as part of the EPIX story quests. (100 EXP and Wallpaper for Fractured Online)
- EPIXpert! – Answer a question about EPIX 2021: What is the name of FEARTURE’S plushie? (100 EXP and EPIX Veteran banner)
- Konami WASD! – Solve the Konami riddle as part of the EPIX story quests. (100 EXP and Konami Code! banner)
- A fair shield and no favor! – Protect the ONL on the social channel of your choice with the shield emoji in the comments. (80 EXP and Shield Iridescent background)
- Double Trouble! – Unmask the Fake Geoff in front of the audience. (80 EXP and OMG ONL! MFG 1337 frame)
- Break a Lag! – Scan the QR code during the ONL live stream. (90 EXP and EPI’s friend avatar)
- ONLy youuu! – Watch ONL. (100 EXP and Spotlight Blue background)
- Biggest ONL Fan! – Complete all the quests for Chapter IV (60 EXP and OMG ONL! MFG 1337 banner)
- Grind through the gamescomVerse! – Solve all daily quests. (100 EXP and Globetrotter banner)
- Shirt Notice! – Scan the hidden T-Shirt at Gamescom (100 EXP and free Gamescom bracelet) Note that this quest can only be completed while physically at the event
- Yes, we scan! – Find the QR code in the EPIX story quests. (60 EXP and Anime Pink background)
- ONL HYPE WARM-UP! – Tell EPI the first four games mentioned during Opening Night Live. (80 EXP and ONL Hype frame)
- FEARTUREs Fake News! – Find and tell EPI the code to expose FEARTURE’s fake news. (70 EXP)
- Bot or it didn’t happen! – Find gamesbot at Gamescom (250 EXP) Note that this quest can only be completed while physically at the event
- ALL EPIc things come in fives! – Find EPI’s five alter egos at Gamescom (500 EXP) Note that this quest can only be completed while physically at the event
- Best of the Booth! – Participate in the “Best of the Booth!” survey (100 EXP and Clownfish Orange background) Note that this quest can only be completed while physically at the event
- Trailer Overdose! – Participate in the “Trailer Overdose!” survey. (120 EXP)