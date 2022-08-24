All quests in Gamescom Epix and how to complete them

Gamescom 2022 is underway, and that means that Gamescom EPIX is back. Gamescom EPIX is the chance for fans to take part in a community adventure and potentially win some cool swag from the convention. Even if you’re not lucky enough to participate in the event in-person, there is still some valuable experience to gain by tackling the numerous quests the organizers have created. Some will only take a few seconds to complete, while others might take a few hours. Here are all the quests at Gamescom EPIX and how to complete them.

What quests are part of Gamescom EPIX

Gamescom EPIX is a way for fans to participate in the event without having to be there in-person. There are also fabulous rewards for participating, including a discounted ticket to the main event over the weekend. Players can earn Experience Points by completing quests listed on the Gamescom EPIX website. In keeping with the event’s hybrid design, these quests include some that can be done online and some that can only be completed in-person at the event.

Remember that you’ll need to register on the Gamescom website to participate in the Gamescom EPIX event. Registration is quick and straightforward and should only take a few minutes.

Daily Quests

These are Gamescom EPIX quests that can be completed once daily, earning some quick and easy XP for players aiming for that next level up.

XP and items, Oops – I’m fully affected! – Completed by visiting the Games section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP)

Completed by visiting the Games section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP) Groundhog Day – Visit the Planner section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP)

– Visit the Planner section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP) Veni, Vidi, Video! – Visit the Video section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP)

– Visit the Video section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP) Howdy, partner! – Visit the Partner section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP)

– Visit the Partner section of the Gamescom website. (50 EXP) The stage is yours! – Visit the Livestreams section of the Gamescom website during a stream. (50 EXP)

All Time Quests

These are quests that can only be completed once per user, but they tend to be worth more EXP than the daily quests.