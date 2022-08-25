All Gordo Slime locations in Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher offers a colorful world to explore and loads of little creatures called Slimes to catch. They can be found hopping around several different locations across Far Far Range. Slime Rancher tasks its players with creating a thriving ranch, where they must collect and breed different types of Slimes to help The Ranch prosper.

Players will also find giant creatures along the way called Gordo Slimes, which they can feed various food items to obtain rewards. One notable reward that Gordo Slimes can drop is a Slime Key, which is used on locked gates to access previously unreachable areas. Each section of the map contains its own types of slimes for catching, so finding and feeding these Gordo Slimes is essential for progression.

The Dry Reef Gordo Locations

Screenshot by Gamepur

1. First Pink Gordo

Head over to the island in the center of the large lake in this area to find the first Pink Gordo.

Feed : 30 food of any type (no favorite food).

: 30 food of any type (no favorite food). Reward: One Slime Key, ten Pink Slimes, and two crates.

2. Phosphor Gordo

This Slime requires players to head northwest from The Ranch and jump over a wall before heading right into a cave where the Phosphor Gordo is hiding.

Feed : 50 fruit of any type (favorite food: Cuberries).

: 50 fruit of any type (favorite food: Cuberries). Reward: One Slime Key, ten Phosphor Slimes, and two crates.

3. First Tabby Gordo

The first Tabby Slime can be spotted in an alcove just before The Moss Blanket area.

Feed : 50 meat of any type (favorite food: Stony Hens).

: 50 meat of any type (favorite food: Stony Hens). Reward: Grants access to the two-way teleporter to The Overgrowth, 11 Tabby Slimes, and two crates.

4. Second Tabby Gordo

To reach the second Tabby Gordo, players will need to gain access to the area west of The Ranch. Find the Gordo Slime sitting on top of a large rock off the coast.

Feed : 50 meat of any type (favorite food: Stony Hens).

: 50 meat of any type (favorite food: Stony Hens). Reward: Grants access to the teleporter to Ring Island, between seven to ten Tabby Slimes, and two or three crates.

5. Second Pink Gordo

Before hunting down this Gordo, players must first gain access to the Ring Island on the left-hand side of the map. To do so, feed the second Tabby Gordo to unlock a teleporter that takes you to this island. Head to the back-left side and parkour up some stone cliffs to reach the second Pink Gordo.

Feed : 30 food of any type (no favorite food).

: 30 food of any type (no favorite food). Reward: One Slime Key, ten Pink Slimes, and two crates.

The Moss Blanket Gordo Locations

Screenshot via Gamepur

1. Honey Gordo

Upon entering The Moss Blanket, head left and keep going until you run into a wall. The Honey Gordo Slime can be reached by jetpacking across a small platform with a large tree in the center of the area.

Feed : 30 fruit of any type (favorite food: Mint Mangoes).

: 30 fruit of any type (favorite food: Mint Mangoes). Reward: One Slime Key, ten Honey Slimes, and two Moss Blanket crates.

2. Hunter Gordo

The Hunter Gordo Slime is difficult to spot since, like all Hunter Slimes, it camouflages itself. Look out for a massive mushroom in the northwest part of The Moss Blanket with the Gordo sitting on top.

Feed : 50 meat of any type (favorite food: Roostros).

: 50 meat of any type (favorite food: Roostros). Reward: One Slime Key, nine Hunter Slimes, and three crates.

The Indigo Quarry Gordo Locations

Screenshot via Gamepur

1. First Rock Gordo

The first Rock Gordo is located in a cave towards the middle of The Indigo Quarry.

Feed : 50 veggies of any type (favorite food: Heart Beets).

: 50 veggies of any type (favorite food: Heart Beets). Reward: Grants access to the two-way teleporter to The Grotto, ten Rock Slimes, and three crates.

2. Second Rock Gordo

Continue through to the northernmost tip of this area. After jetpacking across a large broken bridge, keep heading straight until you reach a ledge. Take a right at the ledge and follow the path around to find the second Rock Gordo Slime.

Feed : 50 veggies of any type (favorite food: Heart Beets).

: 50 veggies of any type (favorite food: Heart Beets). Reward: Grants access to the two-way teleporter to Ash Isle, ten Rock Slimes, and three crates.

3. Rad Gordo

The Rad Gordo Slime looks deceivingly close to the first Rock Gordo in this area. Don’t be fooled. Players must travel around the right side of the area, across several bridges, and enter a cave to find it.

Feed : 50 veggies of any type (favorite food: Oca Ocas).

: 50 veggies of any type (favorite food: Oca Ocas). Reward: One Slime Key, ten Rad Slimes, and two crates.

4. Crystal Gordo

The Crystal Gordo Slime requires players to first unlock the teleporter that is revealed from feeding the second Rock Gordo Slime in this area. Walk through the teleporter to a far-off island, where the Gordo Slime can be found sitting in an enclosed circular pen.

Feed : 50 veggies of any type (favorite food: Odd Onions).

: 50 veggies of any type (favorite food: Odd Onions). Reward: One Slime Key, nine Crystal Slimes, and three crates.

The Ancient Ruins Gordo Locations

Screenshot via Gamepur

1. Boom Gordo

The Boom Gordo Slime is located on a lower level in The Ancient Ruins. Players should look out for a hole in a wall exposing the back of the molten Slime. Upon seeing this, head around the corner to the right and jetpack across a gap to reach the Gordo Slime.

Feed : 50 meat of any type (favorite food: Briar Hens).

: 50 meat of any type (favorite food: Briar Hens). Reward: One Slime Key, ten Boom Slimes, and two crates.

2. Quantum Gordo

Head through the maze-like Ancient Ruins towards the right side of the area. Players will need to jump across a series of segmented platforms that leads to the landmass containing the Gordo. This one is a bit hidden, so continue walking to the far back-right side over a ledge to find the Quantum Gordo Slime.

Feed : 50 fruit of any type (favorite food: Phase Lemons).

: 50 fruit of any type (favorite food: Phase Lemons). Reward: One Slime Key, ten Quantum Slimes, and two crates.

The Glass Desert Gordo Locations

Screenshot via Gamepur

1. Dervish Gordo

For this Gordo, players will need to jetpack from a large rock to an old-looking structure with several stone pylons. Climb up to the top platform and shimmy around the right-side edge towards the Gordo to the north. Jetpack again across a gap to the Dervish Gordo Slime waiting below.

Feed : 50 fruit of any type (favorite food: Prickle Pears).

: 50 fruit of any type (favorite food: Prickle Pears). Reward: One Slime Key, nine Dervish Slimes, and three crates.

2. Tangle Gordo

The Tangle Gordo is comparatively easy to find. Find it at the top of a ramp in a small enclosed room towards the middle of The Glass Desert.

Feed : 50 meat of any type (favorite food: Painted Hens).

: 50 meat of any type (favorite food: Painted Hens). Reward: Grants access to the teleporter to The Ranch, ten Tangle Slimes, and three crates.

3. Mosaic Gordo

The Mosaic Gordo is one of the more difficult Gordo Slimes to get to. To reach it, find a high enough platform that you can use as a vantage point to jetpack across. If you don’t have enough fuel, upgrade your jetpack to level two or three and give it another go.