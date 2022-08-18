When is the release date for Slime Rancher 2? Answered

Slime Rancher 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the Monomi Park-developed Slime Rancher game from 2017. The game will enter Early access, and Players will be returning to Rainbow Island sooner than they expect. Early Access for Slime Rancher 2 has a set date for Steam and Xbox Series X/S. There is no information if the full game is expected to launch on the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, or when the full game can be expected to launch.

Slime Rancher 2 Early Access release date

Early access to Slime Rancher 2 will be available this fall. You can download early access to the game on September 22 on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X/S. While Monomi Park hasn’t announced if early access will be coming to any PlayStation consoles or the Nintendo Switch, the original Slime Rancher game eventually found its way onto both platforms. Early Access is not the full game and serves as a test run for the developers to see how well the game runs before a full launch. You should expect a lot of glitches and bugs in early access as the game has yet to be fully completed.

Slime Rancher 2 continues the adventure of Beatrix LeBeau from the first game, as she continues exploring the mysterious Rainbow Island. The island is filled with ancient technology and weird natural resources. There’s also, of course, an abundance of odd slimy little creatures that Beatrix can tame and put in a ranch that will help her out in her adventures. Slime Rancher 2 will feature new Slimes for players to collect and new gameplay mechanics.

The first Slime Rancher game was praised for its colorful presentation and creative game design. The first game proved to be very popular for a younger audience, achieving a player base of over 15 million at one point. Slime Rancher 2’s game director Nick Popovich said in an interview that the game will not have NFTs.