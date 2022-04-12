All Gracia intel in Uragun

Uragun is filled with explosive action, but you must concentrate on the environment around you, in order to upgrade your weapons. You’ll need to grab intel throughout Gracia, and thankfully, we have each of their locations for you.

Intel #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

After finishing off the first wave of enemies, go north of the path before crossing over the first gap. You’ll see a red shield blocking a square section ahead. Shoot the shield until it disappears. Go forward, and you’ll see the first intel on the right gleaming yellow inside some red rubble.

Intel #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

After using the leap pad and going across the water with your dash, go north and you’ll face a gate with pillars of stone from the left and the right. You’ll face a short and weak wave of enemies but don’t go forward yet. On the right of your screen, you should see a yellow glow. This is where the second piece of intel is.

Intel #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This intel is located at the end of the level. After defeating the last wave, a blue circle appears. Do not finish the mission yet. Instead, look north and behind a wall of large red shields, you’ll find the last piece of intel. Shoot down the shields and grab the last collectible in Gracia.

The next level, the Sewage Plant, is trickier with its intel placement, so be on the lookout as you venture through Uragun’s campaign.