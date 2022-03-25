All GTA+ membership benefits in Grand Theft Auto Online
A membership that gives online players top-tier gear every month.
Grand Theft Auto Online has already introduced exclusive content to its new current-gen editions, but now these PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players can also bask in an exclusive membership, aptly named GTA+. For $5.99 a month, GTA Online fans can net additional cash, cosmetics, vehicles, and much more.
The membership benefits for GTA+ will mostly change from month to month, but some incentives will remain constant. For one, members receive GTA$500,000 on a monthly basis, as well as special deals that include bonus cash when purchasing GTA+ Shark Cards. There will also be GTA$ and RP bonuses each month when members partake in certain online missions, such as Hao’s Special Works Race Series.
For its first official month, GTA+ brings a total of 10 vastly different benefits that cater to all types of players. Here’s everything offered by owning a membership between March 29 to April 27.
- GTA$500,000
- Members will find this free cash automatically placed in their Maze Bank accounts.
- The Divest Eight supercar
- Once receiving the car, players can head to Hao’s Special Works for one free exclusive upgrade and two Divest Eight-dedicated liveries.
- New gameplay updates in the La Mesa Auto Shop
- Shop owners can also relocate to the La Mesa for free.
- Free entry into LS Car Meet
- Members who’ve already purchased their way into LS Car Meet will be reimbursed GTA$50,000.
- Gusset Frog Tree and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts
- These, along with any other member exclusive cosmetics, will be automatically be sent to player wardrobes.
- Free upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht
- Members must own a yacht beforehand to receive the upgrade.
- Conveyor Livery
- Compatible with the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.
- 3X GTA$ and RP
- Granted when racing in the Hao’s Special Race Series.
- 2X Car Meet Rep
- Granted when racing in the Street Race Series.