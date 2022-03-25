All GTA+ membership benefits in Grand Theft Auto Online

Grand Theft Auto Online has already introduced exclusive content to its new current-gen editions, but now these PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players can also bask in an exclusive membership, aptly named GTA+. For $5.99 a month, GTA Online fans can net additional cash, cosmetics, vehicles, and much more.

The membership benefits for GTA+ will mostly change from month to month, but some incentives will remain constant. For one, members receive GTA$500,000 on a monthly basis, as well as special deals that include bonus cash when purchasing GTA+ Shark Cards. There will also be GTA$ and RP bonuses each month when members partake in certain online missions, such as Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

For its first official month, GTA+ brings a total of 10 vastly different benefits that cater to all types of players. Here’s everything offered by owning a membership between March 29 to April 27.

GTA$500,000 Members will find this free cash automatically placed in their Maze Bank accounts.

The Divest Eight supercar Once receiving the car, players can head to Hao’s Special Works for one free exclusive upgrade and two Divest Eight-dedicated liveries.

New gameplay updates in the La Mesa Auto Shop Shop owners can also relocate to the La Mesa for free.

Free entry into LS Car Meet Members who’ve already purchased their way into LS Car Meet will be reimbursed GTA$50,000.

Gusset Frog Tree and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts These, along with any other member exclusive cosmetics, will be automatically be sent to player wardrobes.

Free upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht Members must own a yacht beforehand to receive the upgrade.

Conveyor Livery Compatible with the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

3X GTA$ and RP Granted when racing in the Hao’s Special Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep Granted when racing in the Street Race Series.



