How to unlock Hao’s Special Works in GTA Online

The arrival of Gran Theft Auto Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S means current-gen console owners have exclusive rights to Hao’s Special Works. This modification shop allows you to upgrade some of the newest cars, as well as some classics, with downright powerful pieces of equipment. However, before the shop can be utilized, players will have to wait for Hao to challenge them in one lengthy time trial mission.

Completing Hao’s time trial mission

Screenshot by Gamepur

Only minutes after booting up this current-gen edition of GTA Online, you should receive a call from Hao revealing that a new time trial challenge is available in the map menu. If you’ve accidentally hung up on Hao beforehand, don’t fret, he should call once more after a short time. As shown above, you can begin this time trial by heading to the northern outskirts of Downtown Vinewood and jumping into Hao’s Grotti Turismo Classic.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The mission will require you to drive to Cypress Flats while also beating Hao’s race time of eight minutes and 10 seconds. It may sound like a breeze, considering Cypress Flat isn’t too far by, but the trial also asks you to drive to dozens of checkpoints before reaching the location. We advise players take their time and simply avoid getting into accidents, as totaling the car will result in failing the mission. Secondly, these checkpoints are located in heavily populated areas, so it is best to stay on the road to dodge pedestrians.

How to use Hao’s Special Works

Screenshot by Gamepur

As some can probably guess, the finish line for this race is just outside of the LS Car Meet. This is a warehouse packed with racing opportunities and sports cars to purchase, and most importantly, is the home of Hao’s Special Works. Once inside, Hao’s location will marked by the horn symbol on the HUD map. Near Hao, you’ll also discover a computer that allows you to directly purchase the cars he is able to modify. This includes current-gen exclusive cars, such as the Ubermacht Sentinel XS, Shitzu Hakuchou Drag, Grotti Turismo Classic, and Bravado Banshee.

It is worth mentioning those who’ve transferred over their PS4 or Xbox One saves can buy the Karin S95 for no cost, whatsoever — another car that is eligible for Hao’s modifications.