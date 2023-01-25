All habitats in Garden Paws and how to make them

Garden Paws is an Indie-RPG where players inherit a farm from their grandparents with the primary objective of building it from scratch and successfully setting up a town. As expected, players also raise, tame, and display specific animals. However, to do so, it’s necessary to set up animal habitats so they can be adequately nourished. This article lists all the available habitats in Garden Paws and how to make them.

Related: How to fish in Garden Paws

Every habitat in Garden Paws

Making a habitat in Garden Paws is pretty straightforward; you just need to acquire its blueprint by fulfilling specific prerequisites, completing quests, or directly purchasing it from the Furniture Blueprint Seller. Every available habitat is mentioned in the tale below.