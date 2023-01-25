All habitats in Garden Paws and how to make them
Build your own paradise.
Garden Paws is an Indie-RPG where players inherit a farm from their grandparents with the primary objective of building it from scratch and successfully setting up a town. As expected, players also raise, tame, and display specific animals. However, to do so, it’s necessary to set up animal habitats so they can be adequately nourished. This article lists all the available habitats in Garden Paws and how to make them.
Related: How to fish in Garden Paws
Every habitat in Garden Paws
Making a habitat in Garden Paws is pretty straightforward; you just need to acquire its blueprint by fulfilling specific prerequisites, completing quests, or directly purchasing it from the Furniture Blueprint Seller. Every available habitat is mentioned in the tale below.
|Habitat
|Slots
|How to unlock
|Animals that can use the habitat
|Barn
|3 to 9
|Complete “Building the Barn”
|Calf, Cow, Baby Alpaca, Alpaca, Lamb, Sheep, Baby Goat, Goat, Piglet, Pig, Hippo
|Craftable Barn
|6
|Open “It’s Cold Outside” mail
|Calf, Cow, Baby Alpaca, Alpaca, Lamb, Sheep, Baby Goat, Goat, Piglet, Pig, Hippo
|Bunny Habitat
|6
|Complete “Bunny Home”
|Bunny
|Cat Habitat
|3
|Complete “Cat Home”
|Cat
|Chicken Coop
|3-9
|Purchase from
Upgrade Table
|Chick, Chicken
|Craftable Coop
|6
|Open “New Coop” mail
|Chick, Chicken, Big Chicken, Duckling, Duck, Mallard Duckling, Mallard Duck
|Duck Pond
|3-6
|Complete “Duck Habitat Resources”
|Duckling, Duck, Mallard Duckling, Mallard Duck
|Dog House
|1
|Complete “Animal Product Collection”
|Dog
|Dung Beetle Habitat
|1
|Collect 100x Poop
|Dung Beetle
|Ferret Habitat
|1
|Purchase from
Furniture Blueprint Seller
|Ferret, Grey Ferret
|Forest Habitat
|4
|Purchase from
Furniture Blueprint Seller
|Fox, Kitsune Fox, Legendary Kitsune, Legendary Night Fox, Stone Fox, Skunk, Hedgehog, Bear, Deet, Elk
|Horse Stable
|2
|Complete
“How to build a Stable.”
|Foal, Horse, Unicron, Pegasus
|Penguin Habitat
|5
|Purchase from
Furniture Blueprint Seller
|Penguin, Mounts, Galaxy Penguin
|Apiary
|6
|Purchase from
Furniture Blueprint Seller
|Bottled Bee
|Butterfly Garden
|6
|Purchase from
Furniture Blueprint Seller
|Bottled Butterfly
|Robot Box
|1
|Complete
“Happy Robot”
|Robot
|Crystal Paw
|1
|Own Potion Paws
|Ghost Cat