All habitats in Garden Paws and how to make them

Garden Paws is an Indie-RPG where players inherit a farm from their grandparents with the primary objective of building it from scratch and successfully setting up a town. As expected, players also raise, tame, and display specific animals. However, to do so, it’s necessary to set up animal habitats so they can be adequately nourished. This article lists all the available habitats in Garden Paws and how to make them.

Every habitat in Garden Paws

Making a habitat in Garden Paws is pretty straightforward; you just need to acquire its blueprint by fulfilling specific prerequisites, completing quests, or directly purchasing it from the Furniture Blueprint Seller. Every available habitat is mentioned in the tale below.

HabitatSlotsHow to unlockAnimals that can use the habitat
Barn3 to 9Complete “Building the Barn”Calf, Cow, Baby Alpaca, Alpaca, Lamb, Sheep, Baby Goat, Goat, Piglet, Pig, Hippo
Craftable Barn6 Open “It’s Cold Outside” mailCalf, Cow, Baby Alpaca, Alpaca, Lamb, Sheep, Baby Goat, Goat, Piglet, Pig, Hippo
Bunny Habitat6Complete “Bunny Home”Bunny
Cat Habitat3Complete “Cat Home”Cat
Chicken Coop3-9Purchase from
Upgrade Table		Chick, Chicken
Craftable Coop6Open “New Coop” mail Chick, Chicken, Big Chicken, Duckling, Duck, Mallard Duckling, Mallard Duck
Duck Pond3-6Complete “Duck Habitat Resources”Duckling, Duck, Mallard Duckling, Mallard Duck
Dog House1Complete “Animal Product Collection”Dog
Dung Beetle Habitat1Collect 100x PoopDung Beetle
Ferret Habitat1Purchase from
Furniture Blueprint Seller		Ferret, Grey Ferret
Forest Habitat4Purchase from
Furniture Blueprint Seller		Fox, Kitsune Fox, Legendary Kitsune, Legendary Night Fox, Stone Fox, Skunk, Hedgehog, Bear, Deet, Elk
Horse Stable2Complete
“How to build a Stable.”		Foal, Horse, Unicron, Pegasus
Penguin Habitat5Purchase from
Furniture Blueprint Seller		Penguin, Mounts, Galaxy Penguin
Apiary6Purchase from
Furniture Blueprint Seller		Bottled Bee
Butterfly Garden6Purchase from
Furniture Blueprint Seller		Bottled Butterfly
Robot Box1Complete
“Happy Robot”		Robot
Crystal Paw1Own Potion PawsGhost Cat

