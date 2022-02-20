All Heart of Clear Springs book locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact packs several unique items that players can collect to unlock different achievements. Heart of Clear Springs is one such set that players have to complete by collecting four different books. If you are aiming to complete the set but are unaware of the book’s location, we’ve listed them all below.

Book 1 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first book can be found inside a flower barrel in Springvale, right next to Draff, the head of hunters. The book might not be visible from the outside so just interact with the barrel to acquire the book.

Book 2 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to Mondstadt to find the next book. There is a circular table in front of Cat’s Tail tavern right next to Adventurers’ Guild, and the book is placed on top of it.

Book 3 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Staying in Mondstadt, head to the Knights of Favonius building. Inside the building, enter the first room towards your left. The third book can be found on top of the rack right below the Knights of Favonius emblem.

Book 4 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final book of the set is located in Dawn Winery. As soon as you enter the Winery, head straight towards the small bookshelf on the right side of the stairs. The book should be on top of the bookshelf.