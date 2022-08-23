All Hidden History boards at Beware the Grizzly Bear in Saints Row

There is a surprising amount of history for you to uncover in Saints Row and it can be done by visiting the Hidden History locations. These locations appear all over the map and task you with finding information boards that tell you a little bit about the area and why it’s important. One of these Hidden Histories is located in Old Town East, not too far from where your apartment is. This Hidden History is known as Beware the Grizzly Bear.

Beware the Grizzly Bear location

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are looking for this Hidden History location, you can find it to the northeast of where your starting apartment is. This Hidden History is located in the Old Town East section of the map. You can find this Hidden History to the southeast of Buckaroo Leggings.

All Hidden History boards at Old Town East in Saints Row

Like all of the Hidden History tasks you can find, Beware the Grizzly Bear has five boards just waiting for you to discover so you can learn about the area’s rich history. This area is connected to The Grand Prix and visiting both locations will get you a prize. As usual, the first of these boards is the welcome sign. This sign can be found at the entrance to the area directly behind where the flaming statue is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After interacting with the welcome sign, go behind the sign to the front of the bear statue to find the second board.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third of the information boards will tell you about how Fisher would build her statues in the cover of darkness. This sign can be found in front of where the bear statue is. There is a boat trailer next to the board.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth information board is on the opposite side of the area from the third one. You will spot the board in front of the flaming statue that looks like a tree with metal birds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last of the information boards is found across the alleyway from the welcome sign. It is in front of the building with a large mural that reads “keep it strange, Santo.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have found all of the information boards, interact with the welcome sign again to get your reward. You will get $300 and 500XP for completing this Hidden History task.