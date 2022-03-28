All Hidden Waddle Dee locations in Abandoned Beach in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Waddle Dees play an important role in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. After they’ve been captured, you have to rescue them to not only help improve Waddle Dee Town, but also to access certain areas of the game. If you go a bit off the beaten path in each of the game’s levels, you’re likely to discover some hidden Waddle Dees. Here’s where to find the hidden ones in the Abandoned Beach level.

Don’t worry about finding Waddle Dees until after you defeat Wild Bonkers, a boss found early in the level. After you beat him, pick up the hammer ability he drops, as you’ll need it to get the first two Waddle Dees.

Hidden Waddle Dee #1

After defeating Wild Bonkers, head to the right and you’ll find a body of water. Continue through the water, and you should see a ladder in the background.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Climb up the ladder, and you’ll find a tree stump at the top. After you give it a good whack with your hammer, the platform you’re on will lower, revealing the location of the hidden Waddle Dee.

Hidden Waddle Dee #2

At one point in the level, you’ll travel up a stream while avoiding some whirlpools. Pay attention to the right side of the level, and you should see some rocks that can be used as platforms.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump up the rocks, and you’ll discover a tree stump. Hit it to unveil a secret door to your left, and then go through it to enter a challenge room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get this Waddle Dee, you’ll need to successfully complete this room’s challenge. Fortunately, it’s pretty easy. You simply have to hit the tree stump within the room, and then run through an obstacle course to the captive Waddle Dee before a timer runs out. Accomplish this, and you’ll get the Waddle Dee.

Hidden Waddle Dee #3

You’ll find the last Waddle Dee in the level’s final area. At one point, you’ll be able to inhale a ring light to take on the Ring Mouth form, and you’ll need this form’s special ability to get the Waddle Dee. While making your way through some narrow platforms situated above a large body of water, you’ll find a windmill on the left side of the level. Use Kirby’s wind blast ability on the windmill, which will cause a boat to appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Board the boat, and then take it to the farthest northwest wall in the area. There will be a weak wall that you can ram into.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you ram into it, you’ll unveil a hidden path that will lead you to the final hidden Waddle Dee, as well as three slices of watermelon.