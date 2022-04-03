All Hidden Waddle Dee locations in Battle for Blizzard Bridge in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

On the level Battle of Blizzard Bridge in Winter Horn in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you will be fighting multiple mini-bosses that you had already taken on earlier in the game. While the bridge seems like a straight shot from beginning to end, there are a couple of hiding places for Waddle Dees. Here is where to find all of the hidden Waddle Dees in Battle of the Blizzard Bridge.

For the first hidden Waddle Dee, after you defeat Wild Edge, you will see a hole in the wall to the left of the arch ahead of you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside is a sword enemy for you to take the Sword ability from and then cut down the nearby cone onto the moving platform below. Jump down and use Mouthful Mode on the cone and make your way down the screen, dive-bombing onto the following platform with enemies. When you reach the bottom, break the crack in the floor.

Next, you will fight Fleurina. After that fight, there is another hole in the wall of the arch ahead of you, this time to the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside, suck up the spinning enemy to get the Tornado ability. Spin yourself into the windmill to open up the gate on the other side of the water. Hit the switch inside, and a platform will rise up. Quickly jump onto it and use Mouthful Mode on the vending machine. Make your way to the left and break open the door to find the second Waddle Dee.

Your next fight is against a Bonkers. Defeat him and either suck him up or take the Hammer ability that is left behind. Ahead of you is one of the big head enemies. Kill it and hit the switch inside the hole behind him to open up a secret passage on the left side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside, you need to hit the switch with the hammer and run over to the left. You are now in a race against the wall you moved in. Hit the second switch in the ice and keep running. You have one last button to hit, climb the ladder, and Mouthful Mode the car. Now hold down the boost and make your way to the Waddle Dee on the far right side. If you don’t make it, just leave and enter back into the area to reset it.

Outside of the previous area, you will jump over some broken portions of the bridge. You can easily see a Waddle Dee floating above the water. Just jump down to free him and float your way back up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last Waddle Dee is hidden after the fight with the Twin Wild Frosties. Take the ice ability from them and walk to the right side of the bridge. You will see a back alleyway with some burning boxes in the back. Use your Ice ability to destroy these and walk in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the final Waddle Dee, freeze the head enemy and push him into the back area so he will slide into the switch. Now run back and to the left to find a big pipe to use Mouthful Mode on. Jump over to the new platform and into the wall to break a way into the last Waddle Dee.