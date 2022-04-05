All Hidden Waddle Dee locations in Invasion at the House of Horrors in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s Waddle Dees are similar to stars or moons featured in Super Mario 64 and Odyssey, respectively. You’ll need to find a certain amount of them to progress through the game, and you can unlock new in-game features, such as upgrades for Waddle Dee Town, by rescuing as many Waddle Dees as possible.

In the game’s third main world, Wondaria Remains, you’ll explore the ruins of an abandoned amusement park, which, appropriately enough, features a haunted house. Here’s where to find every hidden Waddle Dee in Invasion at the House of Horrors.

Hidden Waddle Dee #1

Early in the level, you’ll be introduced to these large cardboard cutouts of three-eyed monsters that will occasionally pop out at you. Shortly after you pass by a large rabbit enemy, two of them will pop out at once.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wait for them to disappear, and you should see a star door ahead of you. Instead of heading through the door, look to your right and there will be a narrow hidden path for you to follow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Over here, you’ll see a floating box with a picture on it. The picture alternates between a Gordo and a Waddle Dee every few seconds. Make sure you hit the box while a Waddle Dee is pictured, and you’ll rescue the first hidden Waddle Dee.

Hidden Waddle Dee #2

After inhaling a lightbulb, you’ll have to walk across a series of narrow platforms in a dimly-lit area. At one point in this section, just before you arrive at a charging station, you should see a three-tiered set of platforms with an energy drink at the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grab the energy drink, and you should see another platform that you’re able to jump on. Go here, and you’ll encounter a star door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Through the door, you’ll find a cutter ability, two enemies, and a box identical to the one you had to hit to grab the first Waddle Dee. Like before, you’ll have to hit the box when a Waddle Dee is pictured on it. However, you won’t be able to hit the box directly this time, as the area around it is fenced off, aside from a small hole that only your cutter projectile can fit through. You’ll have to utilize the cutter’s special ability to hit it.

Start by throwing a blade through the small opening. After throwing your projectile, hold down the “B” button to force it to stay in place.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While still holding down “B,” run over to the area to the left of the box. Wait for the Waddle Dee to appear on the box, and then release the “B” button. The blade will come straight to you, hitting the box on the way, and you’ll be able to grab the second Waddle Dee.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden Waddle Dee #3

Almost immediately after getting the previous Waddle Dee, you’ll climb up a set of platforms leading to a star door. Instead of going through the door, look to your right to find a hidden area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside this area is a charging station. Simply charge it up using the Light-Bulb Mouth form’s Illuminate ability, and you’ll free the third Waddle Dee.

Hidden Waddle Dee #4

Late in the stage, you’ll inhale a vending machine and board two moving platforms that will take you to the end of the level. You’ll pass by the final Waddle Dee while on the second moving platform. It will be on the left side, just past a set of three cardboard monsters that you can destroy with soda cans.