All Hidden Waddle Dee locations in Scale the Cement Summit in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Waddle Dees are vital to progressing in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The more you have, the more you’ll be able to upgrade Waddle Dee town; some levels also require you to collect a certain amount of Waddle Dees before starting them. In Scale the Cement Summit, there are four hidden Waddle Dees for you to rescue, and one of them can be a little tricky to find, given it’s found during an on-rails flying portion. This guide will show you where to find all four of these adorable creatures.

Hidden Waddle Dee #1

After you climb up a ladder early in the level, you should see a pool to your left with a bomb cube in the center. To the left of the pool, you’ll see a ladder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the ladder down, and inhale the storage locker to the left of the ladder. Wiggle the left analog stick, and the locker will fall down, revealing the first hidden Waddle Dee.

Hidden Waddle Dee #2

Shortly after the boss fight against Fleurina, you’ll come to a “T” shaped platform with a switch on it. Hit the switch, and the hidden Waddle Dee will appear on top of a bridge ahead of you. However, you only have a limited amount of time to get to it. We recommend using the tornado form, which you can obtain from Fleurina, to get there as fast as possible. This form’s special ability lets Kirby turn into a tornado, which makes him move a lot faster than usual.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hidden Waddle Dee #3

After rescuing the previous Waddle Dee, continue left and head down through a pile of crates to find a doorway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head through the door, and you’ll arrive in a room that has a spiked path featuring three switches; you’ll have to hit all three to get the Waddle Dee to appear. Inhale the tornado powerup inside this room, and use the tornado ability to both traverse the spikes, and hit the switches without getting hurt. A gate containing the third Waddle Dee will open.

Hidden Waddle Dee #4

The final Waddle Dee is located in the on-rails flying section, which triggers after you inhale an arch. About halfway through this sequence, you’ll pass through a factory-like area with some cannons inside of it. When you exit, you should see a weak wall on your right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the arch form’s spin attack to break through the wall, which will take you through a hidden path. At the end of it, you’ll find the final hidden Waddle Dee. If you missed it, don’t worry too much, as you can restart this section by interacting with a Warp Star found immediately after this sequence ends.