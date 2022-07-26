All Hisuian Discoveries Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Hisuian Discoveries event is live in Pokémon Go. The event is a good opportunity for you to catch a handful of Pokémon native from the Hisuia region if you’re lucky. While looking for these Pokémon, make sure to spin PokéStops to grab any Field Research tasks you can grab while the event is available. This guide details all Hisuian Discoveries Field Research tasks and the rewards you will receive in Pokémon Go.

All Hisuian Discoveries-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

The Hisuian Discoveries is a brief event in Pokémon Go, from July 27 to August 2. While this event is happening, here’s a breakdown of all exclusive Field Research tasks you can receive and the rewards for completing them.

Battle in a raid – Mantine encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon – Magnemite or Psyduck encounter

Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to them – Clefairy or Petilil encounter

Send 5 gifts and add a sticker to them – Burmy (Plant Cloak, Sandy Cloak, or Trash Cloak) encounter

Win a raid – Shinx encounter

For those looking to hunt down Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Voltorb, or Hisuian Qwilfish, we believe you will have better luck seeking them out elsewhere. These Field Research tasks feature some of the Pokémon with increased spawn rates, but the Pokémon from the Hisui region are not among them. We believe you have a better chance of finding them using 7km eggs, which means exchanging gifts with as many friends as possible in Pokémon Go.

Regardless, completing these tasks are always a good idea. However, don’t get your hopes of having an encounter with the Hisuian Pokémon. While Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Sneasel feel exclusive during the Hisuian Discoveries event, we’d like to think this won’t be the case in future events.