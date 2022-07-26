Hisuian Growlithe has arrived to Pokémon Go. You will have the opportunity to add it to your collection starting with the Hisuian Discoveries event, and it will likely be a difficult encounter to find following the event. For those who want to add this unique Pokémon to your roster, several challenges will await you. This guide covers how to catch a Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon Go.

Where to find a Hisuian Growlithe

The only way to find Hisuian Growlithe will be to encounter it from 7km egg spawns. These eggs are only available if you acquire them from swapping gifts with friends. You will need to ensure the person who sends you the egg is in the timezone of the Hisuian Discoveries event, which begins on July 27 and continues until August 2. You will have a limited time to potentially hatch Hisuian Growlithe from this egg, and for this event, you will not be able to catch a shiny version.

If you want to increase your chances of acquiring this Pokémon, we recommend purchasing multiple incubators or using any that reduce the time it takes to hatch eggs. Once it’s inside an incubator, it’s up to you to walk around and try hatching it. You will want to ensure your Adventure Sync featured is set up on your smartphone so your steps will count, even when you don’t have the Pokémon Go application open.

You will receive multiple Growlithe candies upon hatching Hisuian Growlithe from the egg and a Hisuain Growlithe in your roster. Should you acquire enough candy, you can evolve your Hisuian Growlithe into a Hisuian Arcanine. However, the 7km eggs feature a random chance of multiple Pokémon, and you might not receive Hisuian Growlithe after it hatches. We recommend having various 7km eggs in incubators until the end of the Hisuian Discoveries event.