Where to find Hisui Voltorb in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are plenty of Pokémon for you to encounter and find as you explore Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the Hisui region. With a new region comes new Pokémon forms, with Hisuian versions of several Pokémon. Voltorb is one of these Pokémon, and you’ll be able to find Hisuian Voltorb as you explore the game. In this guide, we’re going to cover where to find Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There’s only one location you can find Hisuian Voltorb. In the Coronet Highlands region, you can find it in the Sacred Plaza area. You should find Hisuian Voltorb reasonably quickly when you’ve reached this location. It’s a Grass and Electric-type Pokémon, adding another type to its category, with its original form only having been an Electric-type.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hisuian Voltorb will be a challenge to defeat. After you catch it, you’ll want to make sure you can evolve it into the Hisuian Electrode. To do this, you’ll need to obtain a Leaf Stone and give it to Hisuian Voltorb. You can do this at any time of day.

If you’re on the lookout for a Leaf Stone, you can find them by riding Ursaluna around and digging them up. Alternatively, you can also find them at the Trading Outpost and receive one using your Merit Points.