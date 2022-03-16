All HP upgrade locations in Tunic

If you’re playing Tunic, then you’re going to want to increase your stats — the little fox is cute, but not durable. Raising your HP is a great way to get stronger, and you can do so anytime you find a flower inside a chest. Burning a flower and paying some gems at a checkpoint will increase your HP by a nice chunk every time, but first you need to know where all the flowers are found. Continue reading to find out!

HP Upgrade #1 – Overworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found by the town square, on a lower level to the west. Look for a glowing light inside a house entrance and head inside. Check the chest in the back room of this empty house to find a flower.

HP Upgrade #2 – Overworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

After emerging from the Old House, follow the path all the way west to a bonfire guarded by some enemies. Defeat them and climb the nearby ladders. At the top of the cliff is another chest with another flower.

HP Upgrade #3 – East Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need the Magic Orb and the laurel wreath to get this one. When you have both, head to the Lower Forest and look for a hook you can swing to along the broken bridge to the east. Use a dash to cross the second gap. The chest over there holds the upgrade.

HP Upgrade #4 – West Garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need the laurel wreath for this one too. Head to the spot marked in the screenshot above and follow the submerged path. Dash across the gap to continue until you reach a chest on a small island.

HP Upgrade #5 – Beneath the Earth

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found near the end of Beneath the Earth. In the prison area, stop before exiting and check the last cell on the right — the one marked by a lit torch. The chest inside holds what you’re looking for.

HP Upgrade #6 – The Frog’s Domain

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is found inside one of the top rooms inside The Frog’s Domain. From the checkpoint, head through the doorway marked by the green covering. Make a right and follow the hallway into the next room. Fight the frogs in here and head up the stairs to find a chest holding the flower.

This guide is a work in progress! Check back soon for updates.