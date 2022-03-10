All Hunting Ground Locations in Horizon Forbidden West
Prepare for the hunt.
Hunting Grounds are locations in Horizon Forbidden West that challenge you with various trials in a limited time against machine enemies you will also encounter in the wilds. Complete these trials within certain thresholds, and you will be awarded either a quarter, half, or full mark. Complete all trials with full marks, and you will earn the legendary Tripcaster, Tinker’s Pride. Here are all of the Hunting Ground locations in Horizon Forbidden West.
The Daunt
- Tear Trial – shoot off and loot power cells from Scroungers
- Shock Trial – shoot Scrounger power cells with Shock arrows
- Shock and Trap Trial – electrocute enemies and then kill them with environmental traps
Plainsong
- Silent Looting Trial – sneak by enemies and loot caches without alerting them
- Silent Strike Trial – kill enemies with Silent Strikes without being detected
- Silent Gliding Trial – glide above enemies and Silent Strike them without being detected
Sheerside Mountains
- Frost Trial – destroy Bellowback Cargo Refining Sacs with Frost ammo
- Shredder Catch Trial – hit a machine with a Shredder three times and catch it to charge up a more powerful attack
- Plasma Blast Trial – build up the Plasma effect on a Rollerback before exploding it with maximum damage
The Raintrace
- Shock and Remove Trial – Shock a Tremortusk and then shoot off its tusks
- Mounted Combat Trial – override and mount a Clawstrider and then kill other machines
- Heavy Weapons Trial – shoot off Tremortusk cannons and use them to defeat other enemies