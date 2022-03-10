All Hunting Ground Locations in Horizon Forbidden West

Hunting Grounds are locations in Horizon Forbidden West that challenge you with various trials in a limited time against machine enemies you will also encounter in the wilds. Complete these trials within certain thresholds, and you will be awarded either a quarter, half, or full mark. Complete all trials with full marks, and you will earn the legendary Tripcaster, Tinker’s Pride. Here are all of the Hunting Ground locations in Horizon Forbidden West.

The Daunt

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tear Trial – shoot off and loot power cells from Scroungers

Shock Trial – shoot Scrounger power cells with Shock arrows

Shock and Trap Trial – electrocute enemies and then kill them with environmental traps

Plainsong

Screenshot by Gamepur

Silent Looting Trial – sneak by enemies and loot caches without alerting them

Silent Strike Trial – kill enemies with Silent Strikes without being detected

Silent Gliding Trial – glide above enemies and Silent Strike them without being detected

Sheerside Mountains

Screenshot by Gamepur

Frost Trial – destroy Bellowback Cargo Refining Sacs with Frost ammo

Shredder Catch Trial – hit a machine with a Shredder three times and catch it to charge up a more powerful attack

Plasma Blast Trial – build up the Plasma effect on a Rollerback before exploding it with maximum damage

The Raintrace

Screenshot by Gamepur