Inkay has a limited Limited Research event in Pokémon Go. It’s a small event allowing you to catch multiple Inkay in Pokémon Go, along with a chance to find a shiny Inkay if you’re lucky. Unlike previous Limited Research days, you can only find Inkay by going through the event-exclusive Field Research tasks. There are multiple you can complete during this time to encounter Inkay. This guide covers all Inkay Limited Research event-exclusive Field Research tasks in Pokémon Go.

All event-exclusive Inkay Limited Field Research

The Inkay Limited Research event will be in your local area on September 3 from 11 AM to 2 PM. During this time, on any visit to a Poké Stop or a Gym Raid, you can find these event-exclusive Inkay Field Research tasks, which give you a guaranteed Inkay encounter.

These are all the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can find to catch Inkay.

Battle in a Gym – Inkay encounter

Catch three Dark-type Pokémon – Inkay encounter

Earn a candy exploring with your buddy – Inkay encounter

Evolve two Dark-type Pokémon – Inkay encounter

Make a Great Curveball throw – Inkay encounter

Make three Curveball throws in a row – Inkay encounter

Make three Great Throws – Inkay encounter

Make three Nice throws in a row – Inkay encounter

Make five Curveball Throws – Inkay encounter

Power up three Dark-type Pokémon – Inkay encounter

Spin two PokéStops or Gyms- Inkay encounter

Take a Snapshot of a Dark-type – Inkay encounter

Use a supereffective charged move – Inkay encounter

Use three berries to help catch a Pokémon – Inkay encounter

Use three Pinap berries to catch Pokémon – Inkay encounter

Unfortunately, you will not find Inkay in the wild. It is only available during the set time limit for these Field Research tasks. You will want to wander around your local neighborhood to find these Field Research tasks, giving you the best opportunity to find Inkay and maybe even a shiny version of it.