All Inkling and Octoling hairstyles in Splatoon 3

Both Inklings and Octolings are playable in Splatoon 3. The previous game only lets you play as an Octoling after finishing the Octo Expansion DLC, but Splatoon 3 has both from the start. That also means you have more hairstyles to choose from when creating your character.

How to choose Inkling and Octoling hairstyles in Splatoon 3

First things first, you’ll need to choose between playing as an Inkling or Octoling. There are no gameplay differences between the two, but they do have different personalities, eyes, and hairstyles. Inklings have connected eyes and smoother hair, while Octolings have spaced-apart eyes and thicker, rounder hair. When the game starts, you’ll be able to choose which species you want to play as: select either option on the left side for Inkling or either option on the right for Octoling. From there, you can choose a respective hairstyle. There are 24 in total, with 16 for Inklings and 8 for Octolings. You can see the full list of styles and screenshots below.

All Inkling Hairstyles in Splatoon 3

All Octoling Hairstyles in Splatoon 3

