How to customize your Splashtag in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 offers more customization options than the series has ever seen before. As you play and unlock more items, you will be able to kit out your Inkling or Octoling with various weapons and gear, but you will also earn new items for your Splashtag. This is your gamer card that will show up in pre-game lobbies and help you stand out from other players in your lobby. Here is how you can customize your Splashtag in Splatoon 3.

Related: How to draw art posts in Splatoon 3

How to change your Splashtag in Splatoon 3

To edit your Splashtag, you need to be in Splatsville, the city environment. Press X to bring up the menu and tap R to get over to the Status tab. At the top of the Gear section is your Splashtag. Click on it to edit it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this menu, you can change up the banner, badge, and title that you will be represented as when people see your Splashtag. At first, there will be just a few banners available and no badges, but you can earn more by playing the game and buying new ones from the Hotlantis store. The title area is filled with names you can go by. There are two long lists of titles to scroll through to create the title you want. It is unlikely that Nintendo will add more titles for you to go through. Confirm your title by pressing A.

Changing up your Splashtag is not a massive customization option, but it is nice that Nintendo has included it in Splatoon 3. It’s just another small way for you to show some of your flare and style if you choose to do it. It won’t affect gameplay at all; just a way for you to stand out from others.