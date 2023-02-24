All Justice League team members in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts you into the shoes of the DC universe’s villains and not even the best ones. Your task is to kill the Justice League because they’ve been corrupted by Brainiac and are tearing apart the city. This guide lists every member of the Justice League team that you’ll see in the game, so you know what you’re up against.

Every Justice League team member in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

At the time of writing, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still in development at Rocksteady Entertainment, and all the characters haven’t been revealed yet. This list contains every member of the Justice League we know is in the game based on marketing material and trailers.

The Flash

Screenshot via PlayStation’s YouTube channel

The Flash is the main antagonist of the Sony State of Play trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. He’s corrupted and seems to taunt the Suicide Squad for a decent chunk of the game. He reveals that the only way he knows of removing Brainiac’s hold over the Justice League is to kill each member. His signature speed is front and center, which he uses to beat the Suicide Squad to their targets every step of the way.

Wonder Woman

Screenshot via PlayStation’s YouTube channel

Also seen in the Sony State of Play video for the game, Wonder Woman seems unaffected by Brainiac’s power. However, this may change later in the game’s story. She uses her Lasso of Truth to get information from Flash and temporarily remove Brainiac’s control over him. This shows that very little can partially remove that control, and nothing we’ve seen so far can break it.

Superman

Screenshot via PlayStation’s YouTube channel

Kal-El himself is definitely in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and he’s just as corrupted as The Flash. Superman has many powers, most of which could destroy the Suicide Squad with minimal effort, so it’ll be interesting to see how the crew team up to take him down.

Batman

Screenshot via PlayStation’s YouTube channel

The world’s greatest detective has gone rogue under Brainiac’s control. No longer does Batman beat people just to the point of death and spare them. He uses his strength, cunning, and various gadgets to murder them. This throws everything you know about him on its head, and there’s a genuine threat now when the Suicide Squad comes up against him.

Green Lantern

Screenshot via PlayStation’s YouTube channel

Green Lantern has been taken over by Brainiac and may prove to be more trouble than you think. This hero can summon anything he thinks of with the power of his ring, including armaments. We’ll have to see how deep the game goes into the Green Lantern’s lore, but there are other weapons he could pull out that would be world-ending if left unchecked.

All unconfirmed members of the Justice League who might be in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

There are a few members of the Justice League and a few heroes who you may or may not count that hasn’t been confirmed for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the time of writing. In this section, we’ve outlined the faces we’ve seen but can’t pin down, and the heroes we know are in the Justice League but haven’t yet been seen in any marketing material for the game.

Martian Manhunter

Screenshot via PlayStation’s YouTube channel

This face, seen at the end of Sony’s State of Play gameplay for the game, looks a lot like Martian Manhunter — mostly because he’s got green skin. However, there’s no official word from developer Rocksteady yet. What we can see is that this character, whoever it is, is a hero who is also corrupted by Brainiac.

Cyborg

Cyborg is a member of the Justice League, but he’s not been confirmed for the game. It’s questionable whether Brainiac would be able to fully corrupt him due to the nature of him being part man, part machine.

Aquaman

There’s no sign of Aquaman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League just yet. He may have his own business to tend to far away from the incident the Suicide Squad is dealing with. However, Wonder Woman has popped along to help, so we’d expect every member of the Justice League to do so if they could. This might be a sign Aquaman is killed, but we hope that isn’t the case given the potential for a boss fight between him and King Shark.

Hawkgirl

As a founding member of the Justice League, you’d expect to see Hawkgirl in this game. She’s mighty but also not technically human and may be able to avoid Brainiac’s control, similarly to Wonder Woman. Of course, she may be too powerful to fit in with the story, so Rocksteady could write her in later to emphasize the player defeating Brainiac instead of the few members of the Justice League that have evaded him.