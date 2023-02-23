Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League finally gets an in-depth gameplay preview at the PlayStation State of Play

Warner Bros. has once again relied on the State of Play to present news about one of its highly anticipated games developed by Rocksteady Studios. The company chose the PlayStation event to share some extensive action-packed gameplay that confirms many details new about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

For several minutes of the State of Play, viewers saw an exchange of gunfire, explosions, and all kinds of blows between the stars of the title Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. Even a few of the henchmen of Brainiac, the great villain of the DC universe, joined in on the fun. Brainiac has somehow taken over the Earth and several Justice League members. Yes, that includes Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. In fact, in the video, we see a confrontation with The Flash, who will play the boss of an area of Metropolis willing to complicate the rescue of Lex Luthor.

The presentation has also confirmed a certain resemblance to the ill-fated Marvel’s Avengers, although it seems much more frenetic. According to Nick Arundel, the audio director, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is “a mixture of old things… but with a whole chunk of new stuff that they (players) have never seen.”

The gameplay shows how players can thoroughly scour the scenarios in search of equipment upgrades, unleash powerful and unique combos with each character, and even interact with other squad members. Rocksteady Studios went as far as showing a behind-the-scenes trailer describing each character and how they integrate into the game’s co-op mechanic. All of these gameplay systems enable this atypical group of villains to fulfill their mission. And of course, there seem to be loads of cosmetics coming our way.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release this coming May 26 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.