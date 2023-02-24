Rocksteady fans in uproar over Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League always-online requirement in single-player

Rocksteady and Warner Bros. showcased a new gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at the State of Play in February 2023, and followed it with an official FAQ release featuring details on the always-online requirement for the game during multiplayer and singleplayer modes.

The FAQ was published on the game’s official website with an answer that reads, “Yes, an internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.” The announcement has since got viral and got mixed reception from the community, primarily negative, with many fans expressing disappointment and frustration about the requirement.

Players over on Reddit are comparing it to other games that require internet connections, such as The Division and The Crew, and lamenting the loss of content that will result when these games eventually become unplayable due to the servers being taken down. Another user writes, “With the stench that’s surrounding games like Avengers and even their Gotham Knights game? That’s some high-IQ business move right there!”

I won't be anymore.



Its not about INTERNET access.



Would you buy a book if 10-15 years later the book stops being readable?



It's basic consumer rights.



A good should be a good, not a SERVICE — DOES IT HAVE OFFLINE BOTS? (@offlinebots) February 23, 2023

On Twitter, some fans are acknowledging that the trend of games requiring internet connections is becoming increasingly common, which seems to be the norm now. Overall, there is a sense of disappointment that such a highly anticipated game will require an internet connection, even when playing alone.

Let's face it, we're all connected to the Internet anyway. I don't know why so many people are moaning. It's not the most ideal situation, but it won't deter many from acquiring it. — The Bat (@Th3Bat0fG0tham) February 23, 2023

Related: What is the release date of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an action-adventure game that lets players take control of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang as they try to take down the Justice League, who have been turned into villains by Brainiac. The game features a single-player campaign and a co-op multiplayer mode that allows players to team up and take on missions together.

Despite the uproar, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League remains one of this year’s most anticipated games. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Rocksteady Studios will handle the game’s unique storyline and gameplay mechanics and whether or not the internet requirement will affect their overall experience.

Rocksteady Studios will likely release more information about the always-online feature closer to the game’s release. The studio is known for its critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, which also had a multiplayer component that required an internet connection.