All Kamisato Ayato Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayato is an upcoming 5-star Hydro Sword character, the highly anticipated leader of the Kamisato Clan. Kamisato Ayato’s current kit gives him a bit of everything, with DPS, sub-DPS, and support abilities. He’ll likely be a great addition to any account.

Kamisato Ayato will be obtained as a limited 5-star character in Genshin Impact, meaning he’s only available when he’s featured on a Limited Banner. As of this writing, Kamisato Ayato is not yet released and will release sometime in Version 2.6.

(Disclaimer: His current abilities and constellations are reflective of the Version 2.6 beta test. Any changes will be updated in this guide once he officially drops on the live server.)

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to dash forward and perform an iai.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to dash forward and perform an iai. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Kamisato Art: Kyouka: Kamisato Ayato shifts positions, leaving a watery illusion at his original location and entering the Soukai Kanka state. The watery illusion will taunt nearby opponents and explode after a certain time or when attacked, dealing AoE Hydro DMG.

Kamisato Ayato shifts positions, leaving a watery illusion at his original location and entering the Soukai Kanka state. The watery illusion will taunt nearby opponents and explode after a certain time or when attacked, dealing AoE Hydro DMG. Soukai Kanka: In this state, Kamisato Ayato uses his Shunsuiken to engage in blindingly fast attacks, causing DMG from his Normal Attacks to be converted into AoE Hydro DMG. This cannot be overridden. It also has the following properties: After a Shunsuiken attack hits an opponent, it will grant Ayato the Wave Flash effect, increasing the DMG dealt by Shunsuiken based on Ayato’s current Max HP. The initial maximum number of Wave Flash stacks is 4, and 1 stack can be gained through Shunsuiken every 0.1 seconds. This effect will be dispelled when Soukai Kanka ends. Kamisato Ayato’s resistance ot interruption is increased. Unable to use Charged or Plunging Attacks.

In this state, Kamisato Ayato uses his Shunsuiken to engage in blindingly fast attacks, causing DMG from his Normal Attacks to be converted into AoE Hydro DMG. This cannot be overridden. It also has the following properties: Soukai Kanka will be cleared when Ayato leaves the field. Using Kamisato Art: Kyouka again while in the Soukai Kanka state will end that state.

Additionally, Kamisato Art: Kyouka’s CD will decrease when the Normal Attacks of nearby party members hit opponents.

Cooldown: 20 seconds.

Elemental Burst

Kamisato Art : Suiyuu: Unveils a garden of purity that extinguishes all cacophony within. While this space exists, Bloomwater Blades will constantly rain down and attack opponents within its AoE, dealing Hydro DMG and increasing the ATK SPD of characters within (excluding Ayato himself).

: Unveils a garden of purity that extinguishes all cacophony within. While this space exists, Bloomwater Blades will constantly rain down and attack opponents within its AoE, dealing Hydro DMG and increasing the ATK SPD of characters within (excluding Ayato himself). Cooldown: 20 seconds.

Passive Talents

Kamisato Art: Kiyotaki Jouhou: Kamisato Art: Kyouka has the following properties: After it is used, Kamisato Ayato will gain 2 Wave Flash stacks, and when the water illusion explodes due to being attacked, Ayato will gain a Wave Flash effect equal to the maximum number of stacks possible.

Kamisato Art: Kyouka has the following properties: After it is used, Kamisato Ayato will gain 2 Wave Flash stacks, and when the water illusion explodes due to being attacked, Ayato will gain a Wave Flash effect equal to the maximum number of stacks possible. Kamisato Art: Katsusui Senkoku: Kamisato Art: Suiyuu’s DMG is increased based on 3% of Ayato’s Max HP.

Kamisato Art: Suiyuu’s DMG is increased based on 3% of Ayato’s Max HP. Kamisato Art: Daily Cooking: When Ayato cooks a dish perfectly, he has a 18% chance to receive an additional “Suspicious” dish of the same type.

Constellations

Kyouka Fushi: Shunsuiken DMG is increased by 30% against opponents with 50% HP or less.

Shunsuiken DMG is increased by 30% against opponents with 50% HP or less. World Source: Wave Flash’s maximum stack count is increased to 5. When Kamisato Ayato has at least 3 Wave Flash stacks, his Max HP is increased by 40%.

Wave Flash’s maximum stack count is increased to 5. When Kamisato Ayato has at least 3 Wave Flash stacks, his Max HP is increased by 40%. Gensui Ichiro: Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Suiyuu by 3.

Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Suiyuu by 3. Endless Flow: After using Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, all nearby party members (excluding Kamisato Ayato himself) deal 20% increased Normal Attack DMG for 10 seconds.

After using Kamisato Art: Suiyuu, all nearby party members (excluding Kamisato Ayato himself) deal 20% increased Normal Attack DMG for 10 seconds. To Admire the Flowers : Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Kyouka by 3.

: Increases the Level of Kamisato Art: Kyouka by 3. Boundless Origin: After using Kamisato Art: Kyouka, Ayato’s next Shunsuiken attack will create 2 extra Shunsuiken strikes when they hit opponents, each one dealing 300% of Ayato’s ATK as DMG. Both these Shunsuiken attacks will not be affected by Wave Flash.

Ascension Materials