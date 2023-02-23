How to get The Tale of Shiruyeh and Shirin in Genshin Impact

Achievement hunters looking to clear their Mortal Travails: Series III in Genshin Impact must complete the “Reminiscence of Gurabad,” an Achievement that involves collecting the entire “Tale of Shiruyeh and Shirin” series. For those interested, this two-volume collection of lore books speaks about Shiruyeh, the Lord of Pestilence, and Shirin, the last queen of the ancient city of Gurabad. If you have explored the western portion of Sumeru, you might recognize this name as a ruin located in the southwestern section of the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Finding The Tale of Shiruyeh and Shirin Series in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whether you are a fan of Sumeru’s lore or wish to earn an easy five Primogems in Genshin Impact, then finding the two volumes of The Tale of Shiruyeh and Shirin is an easy task you can consider completing. To find the series’ two books, you must head to the House of Daena, which is known as the largest library across Teyvat. This library is located in Sumeru City, one of the central hub areas you will visit during the main questline. The Teleport Waypoint you should head to is the one near The Akademiya. You can unlock this Waypoint by following the westward road of Treasures Street and going to the top of the spiraling pathway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After arriving at the entrance of The Akademiya, go through its doors and continue past the fountain to the doorway in the back. This entryway leads to the House of Daena. Once inside, cross the bridge ahead to enter the central library. From the platform nearest the entrance, walk over to the first long flat table on the right. Inspect the glittering book on the far-right end to find The Tale of Shiruyeh and Shirin Volume II in Genshin Impact. To get Volume I and complete the Achievement, turn around and investigate the sparkling book on the bookshelves to the right of the bridge you just dropped from. You can read the books’ stories at your leisure in the Books section of the Archive.