All Kuki Shinobu Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact
The Electro healer we’ve been waiting for.
Kuki Shinobu is an upcoming 4-star Electro Sword character, the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang, and the one person who keeps Arataki Itto in check. Kuki Shinobu’s current kit gives her a role as an Electro healer, the only Electro healer in the game.
Kuki Shinobu will be obtainable on the Standard Banner and Limited Character Banner as a 4-star character. As of this writing, Kuki Shinobu is not yet released and will release sometime in Version 2.7.
(Disclaimer: His current abilities and constellations are reflective of the Version 2.6 beta test. Any changes will be updated in this guide once he officially drops on the live server.)
Attacks
- Normal Attack: Performs up to 4 rapid strikes.
- Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.
- Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.
Elemental Skill
- Sanctifying Ring: Creates a Grass Ring of Sanctification at the cost of her HP, dealing Electro DMG to nearby opponents.
- Grass Ring of Sanctification: Follows the current active character around. Deals Electro DMG to nearby opponents every 1.5s and restores HP for the active character based on Kuki Shinobu’s Max HP.
- The HP consumption from using this skill can only bring her to 20% HP.
- Cooldown: 15 seconds.
Elemental Burst
- Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite: Stabs an evil-excoriating blade into the ground, creating a barrier that cleanses the area of all that is foul, dealing continuous Electro DMG to opponents within its AoE based on Shinobu’s Max HP.
- If Shinobu’s HP is less than or equal to 50% when this skill is used, the barrier will last longer.
- Cooldown: 15 seconds.
Passive Talents
- Breaking Free: When Shinobu’s HP is not higher than 50%, her Healing Bonus is increased by 15%.
- Heart’s Repose: Sanctifying Ring’s abilities will be boosted based on Shinobu’s Elemental Mastery:
- Healing amount will be increased by 75% of Elemental Mastery.
- DMG dealt is increased by 25% of Elemental Mastery.
- Talent for Daily Life: Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on an Inazuma expedition for 20 hours.
Constellations
- To Cloister Compassion: Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite’s AOE is increased by 50%.
- To Forsake Fortune: Grass Ring of Sanctification’s duration is increased by 3%.
- To Sequester Sorrow: Increases the Level of Sanctifying Ring by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
- To Sever Sealing: When the Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks of characters affected by Shinobu’s Grass Ring of Sanctification hit opponents, a Thundergrass Mark will land on the opponent’s position and deal AoE Electro DMG based on 9.7% of Shinobu’s Max HP. This effect can occur once every 5 seconds.
- To Cease Courtesies: Increases the Level of Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
- To Ward Weaknesses: When Kuki Shinobu’s HP drops to 25% or below, or when she takes lethal DMG, Shinobu will not fall as a result of the DMG sustained this time. She will gain 150 Elemental Mastery for 15 seconds. This effect will automatically activate when her HP reaches 1. This effect can be triggered once every 60 seconds.
Ascension Materials
|Level 20
|x1 Vajrada Amethyst Silver, x3 Naku Weed, x3 Spectral Husk, x20,000 Mora
|Level 40
|x3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x2 Runic Fang, x10 Naku Weed, x15 Spectral Husk, x40,000 Mora
|Level 50
|x6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, x4 Runic Fang, x20 Naku Weed, x12 Spectral Heart, x60,000 Mora
|Level 60
|x3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x8 Runic Fang, x30 Naku Weed, x18 Spectral Heart, x80,000 Mora
|Level 70
|x6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, x12Runic Fang, x45 Naku Weed, x12 Spectral Nucleus, x100,000 Mora
|Level 80
|x6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, x20 Runic Fang, x60 Naku Weed, x24 Spectral Nucleus, x120,000 Mora