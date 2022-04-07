All Kuki Shinobu Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu is an upcoming 4-star Electro Sword character, the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang, and the one person who keeps Arataki Itto in check. Kuki Shinobu’s current kit gives her a role as an Electro healer, the only Electro healer in the game.

Kuki Shinobu will be obtainable on the Standard Banner and Limited Character Banner as a 4-star character. As of this writing, Kuki Shinobu is not yet released and will release sometime in Version 2.7.

Attacks

Normal Attack : Performs up to 4 rapid strikes.

Elemental Skill

Sanctifying Ring: Creates a Grass Ring of Sanctification at the cost of her HP, dealing Electro DMG to nearby opponents.

Cooldown: 15 seconds.

Elemental Burst

Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite: Stabs an evil-excoriating blade into the ground, creating a barrier that cleanses the area of all that is foul, dealing continuous Electro DMG to opponents within its AoE based on Shinobu’s Max HP.

Cooldown: 15 seconds.

Passive Talents

Breaking Free: When Shinobu’s HP is not higher than 50%, her Healing Bonus is increased by 15%.

When Shinobu’s HP is not higher than 50%, her Healing Bonus is increased by 15%. Heart’s Repose: Sanctifying Ring’s abilities will be boosted based on Shinobu’s Elemental Mastery: Healing amount will be increased by 75% of Elemental Mastery. DMG dealt is increased by 25% of Elemental Mastery.

Sanctifying Ring’s abilities will be boosted based on Shinobu’s Elemental Mastery: Talent for Daily Life: Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on an Inazuma expedition for 20 hours.

Constellations

To Cloister Compassion: Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite’s AOE is increased by 50%.

