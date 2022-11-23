All Languages midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the more interesting classes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the Languages one. Nobody could have guessed that we would slowly learn various useful phrases in French, German, and Spanish in a Pokémon game. Now, if someone asked you if you were doing something productive while playing on your Nintendo Switch, you can tell them that you were learning different languages. So, if you haven’t been paying attention in class and don’t know various basic phrases in Spanish, French, German, Japanese, or Chinese, here are all the Languages midterm exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Languages midterm exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are exactly five questions that players will have to answer for their Languages midterm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To make everything easy to get you past this exam, here is a simple list with the questions and the answers:

Question Answer 1. Gracias, arigato, merci, and xiexie all share the same meaning. What is it? A) Thank you 2. Which of the following means “delicious”? B) Delicieux 3. Which of these phrases doesn’t belong? D) Time to eat 4. When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication?? A) Compliment them 5. What is your beloved teacher’s name? C) Salvatore

You are only supposed to get three questions out of these five to pass the Languages midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. After the test is done, you will talk to the receptionist to see exactly how you did and will also receive 5 Exp. Candies S if you passed the midterm. You can use these candies to get your Pokémon some much-needed experience.