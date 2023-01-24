All Legend and weapon skins in the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event

In order to celebrate Lunar New Year, Apex Legends has introduced yet another collection event in Season 15, known as Celestial Sunrise. The collect-a-thon features two dozen cosmetics — but with a twist. From lions to dragons, many of the event’s Legend and weapon skins are modeled after various zodiac animals. This guide will breakdown all skins in the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event and their rarities.

All Legend skins in the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event

In total, Celestial Sunrise includes six Legend skins, with four being of Legendary rarity. Although this is a slim number for a collection event, their designs are unlike any other in the game. This is because it allows players to unlock cosmetics like a rabbit costume for Octane and a Pathfinder skin which dawns a golden dragon throughout its body. Like past events, the skins can be obtained through either opening Celestial Sunrise Apex Packs or by spending Apex Coins and Crafting Materials. You can find all Legend skins in the Celestial Sunrise Collection event below, organized by rarity.

Dragon Warrior: Pathfinder skin (Legendary)

Lion Guard: Caustic skin (Legendary)

Lucky Rabbit: Octane skin (Legendary)

Opalescent Serpent: Ash skin (Legendary)

Jade Fortress: Newcastle skin (Epic)

Operatic Aquamarine: Wattson skin (Epic)

All weapon skins in the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event

The zodiac theme also spans to weapon skins, as they are actually dedicated to the event’s Legendary Legend cosmetics. For instance, the Serpent’s Fang shares the same color palette and animal as Ash’s Opalescent Serpent, while the same can be said for the Ornate Dragon and Pathfinder’s Dragon Warrior. Each of the four Celestial Sunrise weapon skins is detailed and pictured below.

Dragon’s Breath: Devotion skin (Legendary)

Ornate Dragon: Hemlok skin

Paying it Forward: Volt skin

Serpent’s Fang: Wingman skin