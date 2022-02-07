All Legend buffs and nerfs coming in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance
Which legends will be receiving changes?
The new Legend Mad Maggie will have an explosive debut when she launches on February 8, the same day Season 12: Defiance will begin. Respawn Entertainment has promised players some much-needed changes to certain Legends are coming this season, in particular Crypto, who is finally being buffed. Additionally, Respawn is making a slight adjustment to how Caustic’s gas traps work for balancing purposes.
Here are all the buffs and nerfs that these two Legends have at Season 12’s launch.
Caustic
- Tactical: Nox Gas Trap
- [Nerf ↓]: Enemy players will be able to destory the gas traps even after they’ve been triggered. The gas will remain for two seconds after the trap has been destroyed.
- Gas Traps have 150 HP in total
- Detonated traps will expire after 11 seconds (compared to 12.5 seconds)
- [Nerf ↓]: Enemy players will be able to destory the gas traps even after they’ve been triggered. The gas will remain for two seconds after the trap has been destroyed.
Crypto
- Passive: Neurolink
- [Buff↑]: Neurolink’s detection FOV has been increased from 160 -> 240 degrees.
- [Nerf ↓]: Neurolink detection is now disabled while the Drone is being recalled.
- Tactical: Surveillance Drone
- [Buff↑]: Pressing the Tactical button causes Crypto to send the Drone flying in a straight line in the direction of Crypto’s view for a few seconds
- [Nerf ↓] Drone health reduced from 60 HP to 50 HP
- HUD Marker “tweaked” to increase visability and will always be displayed on screen