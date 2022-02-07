All Legend buffs and nerfs coming in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance

The new Legend Mad Maggie will have an explosive debut when she launches on February 8, the same day Season 12: Defiance will begin. Respawn Entertainment has promised players some much-needed changes to certain Legends are coming this season, in particular Crypto, who is finally being buffed. Additionally, Respawn is making a slight adjustment to how Caustic’s gas traps work for balancing purposes.

Here are all the buffs and nerfs that these two Legends have at Season 12’s launch.

Caustic

Tactical: Nox Gas Trap [Nerf ↓] : Enemy players will be able to destory the gas traps even after they’ve been triggered. The gas will remain for two seconds after the trap has been destroyed. Gas Traps have 150 HP in total Detonated traps will expire after 11 seconds (compared to 12.5 seconds)



Crypto