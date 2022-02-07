All Legend buffs and nerfs coming in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance

Which legends will be receiving changes?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The new Legend Mad Maggie will have an explosive debut when she launches on February 8, the same day Season 12: Defiance will begin. Respawn Entertainment has promised players some much-needed changes to certain Legends are coming this season, in particular Crypto, who is finally being buffed. Additionally, Respawn is making a slight adjustment to how Caustic’s gas traps work for balancing purposes.

Here are all the buffs and nerfs that these two Legends have at Season 12’s launch.

Caustic

  • Tactical: Nox Gas Trap
    • [Nerf ↓]: Enemy players will be able to destory the gas traps even after they’ve been triggered. The gas will remain for two seconds after the trap has been destroyed.
      • Gas Traps have 150 HP in total
      • Detonated traps will expire after 11 seconds (compared to 12.5 seconds)

Crypto

  • Passive: Neurolink
    • [Buff↑]: Neurolink’s detection FOV has been increased from 160 -> 240 degrees.
    • [Nerf ↓]: Neurolink detection is now disabled while the Drone is being recalled.
  • Tactical: Surveillance Drone
    • [Buff↑]: Pressing the Tactical button causes Crypto to send the Drone flying in a straight line in the direction of Crypto’s view for a few seconds
    • [Nerf ↓] Drone health reduced from 60 HP to 50 HP
    • HUD Marker “tweaked” to increase visability and will always be displayed on screen

