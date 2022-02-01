Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance will rotate out World’s Edge, rework Crypto

Apex Legends is about to wrap up its eleventh season within the next week, and Season 12: Defiance is hot on its heels, with a bunch of new changes coming for any and all Apex enjoyers. During a press panel (per our sister site Dot Esports), a handful of people got to see some of the biggest changes coming to Apex — the biggest one being fan-favorite map Olympus replacing the World’s Edge map in the casual rotation, and becoming bigger and better than ever.

Other changes that will be sure to change the game and keep players on their toes are the character adjustments — with Caustic receiving a modest nerf while Crypto is getting a small, but vital change to his gameplay style. Caustic’s nerf will let his opponents break his gas traps even while they are active, potentially letting players escape his zone of control or giving them some visibility to get him out of the way faster.

Related: Everything we know about the new Control LTM in Apex Legends: Defiance

Crypto’s buff comes by way of his drone. This seemingly minuscule change should get a big welcome from Crypto fans everywhere (no, not the NFT kind), as players will now be able to use his drone by tapping the ability button to throw it in a straight line. If they still want to use the drone the same way as before, they can hold down the ability button to access the drone’s POV — this will also allow them to use Hack to its full potential. A few quality of life changes come to Hack’s HUD as well, letting players see Crypto and his team’s health and game status.

The smaller but still significant changes include the Hammerpoint Hop-Up now being equipable on the RE-45, giving the automatic pistol a big boost in damage to unshielded targets. A new Hop-Up coming to the Triple Take and Peacekeeper rifles in Season 12 is the Kinetic Feeder, which will slowly reload those weapons while you slide around the map, making the fun and useful traversal mechanic even more useful while you’ve got it equipped.

Players will be able to try all of these things out for themselves when Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance drops on February 8. Keep up on the new things coming, like what is up with those newfangled Prestige skins.