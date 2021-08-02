All Legend buffs and nerfs for Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence
Our hearts go out to all of the Revenant mains at this time.
New Legend Seer coming onto the scene is the only thing shaking up the Legend meta in Season 10 of Apex Legends. Four existing Legends are seeing some changes this season, and not all of them are changes you might expect. Let’s dig into all of the buffs and nerfs our Legends are seeing in Season 10: Emergence.
All Legend ability changes
It’s a mixed bag for some of the other Legends, but Fuse has buffs on buffs all around. Caustic is also in a pretty good position.
Fuse
- Passive: Grenadier
- [Buff ↑] Can now be toggled on and off, allowing players to throw grenades normally if they want to
- Tactical: Knuckle Cluster
- [Buff ↑] The total duration of each Knuckle Cluster explosion has doubled
- Ultimate: The Motherlode
- [Buff ↑] The Motherlode now outlines enemies inside of it so they are easier to see
Horizon
- Tactical: Gravity Lift
- [Buff ↑] Increased lift speed, though not as fast as its original speed
- Ultimate: Black Hole
- [Nerf ↓] After the initial pull, the slowing down from the Black Hole has been reduced
Revenant
- Ultimate: Death Totem
- [Nerf ↓] Other players now have audio and visual cues for when Death Protection is about to wear out
- [Nerf ↓] Players are now slowed down for a small amount of time when recalled to the Death Totem
Caustic
- General: Gas Damage
- [Buff ↑] Starting at 5 damage, gas damage on non-Caustic enemies now increases by 1 every other tick indefinitely
- Tactical: Nox Gas Trap
- [Buff ↑] Cooldown is now only 20 seconds (formerly 25)
- Ultimate: Nox Gas Grenade
- [Buff ↑] Cooldown is now only 3 minutes (formerly 3.5)
- [Nerf ↓] Duration is now only 15 seconds (formerly 20)