All Legend buffs and nerfs for Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence

New Legend Seer coming onto the scene is the only thing shaking up the Legend meta in Season 10 of Apex Legends. Four existing Legends are seeing some changes this season, and not all of them are changes you might expect. Let’s dig into all of the buffs and nerfs our Legends are seeing in Season 10: Emergence.

All Legend ability changes

It’s a mixed bag for some of the other Legends, but Fuse has buffs on buffs all around. Caustic is also in a pretty good position.

Fuse

Passive: Grenadier [Buff ↑] Can now be toggled on and off, allowing players to throw grenades normally if they want to

Tactical: Knuckle Cluster [Buff ↑] The total duration of each Knuckle Cluster explosion has doubled

Ultimate: The Motherlode [Buff ↑] The Motherlode now outlines enemies inside of it so they are easier to see



Horizon

Tactical: Gravity Lift [Buff ↑] Increased lift speed, though not as fast as its original speed

Ultimate: Black Hole [Nerf ↓] After the initial pull, the slowing down from the Black Hole has been reduced



Revenant

Ultimate: Death Totem [Nerf ↓] Other players now have audio and visual cues for when Death Protection is about to wear out [Nerf ↓] Players are now slowed down for a small amount of time when recalled to the Death Totem



Caustic