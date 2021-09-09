All Legend buffs, nerfs, changes for the Evolution Collection Event in Apex Legends

Not every event in Apex Legends comes with a whole patch, but the Evolution Collection Event is, and it’s bringing a whole lot of changes with the update. One of the things shaking up the Apex Legends meta is this round of buffs, nerfs and changes to some of the playable characters in the game. Four Legends are getting re-balanced for the patch: Rampart, Revenant, Octane and Bloodhound. Let’s take a look.

Rampart

Ultimate: Emplaced Minigun “Sheila” [Change ↔] Sheila now has two modes: Placed and Mobile Rampart can carry Sheila around



This is just the basic summary of the change. For more details on this change, visit the link below.

Revenant

Ultimate: Death Totem [Change ↔] Visual Effects have been added on placement Works similar to the alert sent out by Loba’s shop This will increase visibility of the totem to allies and enemies



Octane

Ultimate: Jump Pad [Nerf ↓] Crouch-jump horizontal distance decreased by 10-15%

Passive: Swift Mend [Nerf ↓] Octane now only passively regains 1.0 HP per second (formerly 1.5 HP)



Bloodhound