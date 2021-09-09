All changes to Rampart’s Ultimate in Evolution Collection Event patch for Apex Legends

Sheila is on the move.

Rampart and Sheila

World’s Edge isn’t the only thing in Apex Legends getting a hefty Rampart-style makeover for the Evolution Collection Event, and Rampart is about to play a whole lot different due to one of the other changes. Rampart’s Ultimate ability, Emplaced Minigun Sheila, is getting a head-to-toe rework with the update. Let’s take a look.

From the beginning of Rampart’s time in Apex Legends, aside from one short lived game-breaking glitch, Sheila has been a stationary ultimate ability… but no more! Sheila now has the ability to go mobile and move around the map.

Sheila in Arenas
All changes to Rampart Ultimate: Sheila

  • [Change ↔] Sheila now has two modes: Placed and Mobile
  • [Buff ↑] Rampart now has the ability to walk and run with Sheila in Mobile mode
  • [Buff ↑] Rampart can shoot while moving in Mobile mode
  • [Nerf ↓] The spin up time for Sheila has increased in Mobile mode
  • [Buff ↑] Rampart can put away Sheila and pull it back out in Mobile mode
    • This only works as long as there is still ammo left in the minigun
    • There is also still a cooldown timer, if that expires, Sheila will disappear
  • [Nerf ↓] Sheila will only have one magazine in Mobile mode
  • [Change ↔] Sheila is activated in Mobile mode but can be switched to Placed mode
    • Once placed, you cannot pick Sheila up again, or switch back to Mobile mode
    • Teammates can still use Sheila as normal in Placed mode
    • Sheila will gain infinite reloads once placed

