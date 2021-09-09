All changes to Rampart’s Ultimate in Evolution Collection Event patch for Apex Legends
Sheila is on the move.
World’s Edge isn’t the only thing in Apex Legends getting a hefty Rampart-style makeover for the Evolution Collection Event, and Rampart is about to play a whole lot different due to one of the other changes. Rampart’s Ultimate ability, Emplaced Minigun Sheila, is getting a head-to-toe rework with the update. Let’s take a look.
From the beginning of Rampart’s time in Apex Legends, aside from one short lived game-breaking glitch, Sheila has been a stationary ultimate ability… but no more! Sheila now has the ability to go mobile and move around the map.
All changes to Rampart Ultimate: Sheila
- [Change ↔] Sheila now has two modes: Placed and Mobile
- [Buff ↑] Rampart now has the ability to walk and run with Sheila in Mobile mode
- [Buff ↑] Rampart can shoot while moving in Mobile mode
- [Nerf ↓] The spin up time for Sheila has increased in Mobile mode
- [Buff ↑] Rampart can put away Sheila and pull it back out in Mobile mode
- This only works as long as there is still ammo left in the minigun
- There is also still a cooldown timer, if that expires, Sheila will disappear
- [Nerf ↓] Sheila will only have one magazine in Mobile mode
- [Change ↔] Sheila is activated in Mobile mode but can be switched to Placed mode
- Once placed, you cannot pick Sheila up again, or switch back to Mobile mode
- Teammates can still use Sheila as normal in Placed mode
- Sheila will gain infinite reloads once placed