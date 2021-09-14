All Legend skins in the Evolution Collection Event for Apex Legends
The fashion of the future is here.
The Evolution Collection Event is Season 10 of Apex Legends’ first major event, only predated by minor events like the Arenas Flash Events. It is Rampart’s event and it is full of all futuristic and mechanical themed Legend skins. There are 7 Legendary-tier and 3 Epic-tier Legend skins in the event itself, not including skins returning via the event store (which will not appear on this list). In total, there are 10 new Legend skins. The three epic Legend skins are for Mirage, Crypto and Lifeline, though Lifeline also has a Legendary skin.
Evolution Collection Legend Skins
All skins except for the Epic Lifeline skin (which is from the Prize Tracker) are from the Evolution event collection itself. None of them are locked behind a premium store bundle like you see with lore events. The two event pack bundles that are in the store feature Rampart and Fuse. Let’s take a look at all of the Legend skins that the Evolution Collection Event has to offer.