All lethal and tactical equipment in Call of Duty: Vanguard – When they unlock

Call of Duty: Vanguard follows series traditions by providing almost a dozen varieties of equipment on offer. From lethal explosives like the molotov cocktail to the tactical S-Mine 44, Activision has provided many tactical options for soldiers online.

For newcomers to the Call of Duty series, lethal and tactical equipment are both usable during a typical multiplayer match. The lethal tools tend to be more destructive while those of the tactical variety offer ways to give you the upper hand in a conflict. Here is a list of each device, their description, and when you can unlock each equipment option.

Lethal

MK2 Frag Grenade A typical fragmentary grenade that can be held to surprise players with a destructive outcome.

Gammon Bomb Rather than having a cooking time of the MK2 frag grenade, the gammon bomb explodes on impact.

Molotov Cocktail (unlocks at Level 15) A classic lethal concuction that will emblazon in fire on impact with the ground or an opposing rival.

Demolition Charge (unlocks at Level 23) Acting as a weapon similar to the C4, this charge can be remotely placed with the R1 button and can be ignited with a double press of the square button (or whatever is stated in the lethal equipment screen on your console or PC)

Thermite (unlocks at Level 29) An explosive that sticks to surfaces and enflames brightly for a short period of time.

Throwing Knife (unlocks at Level 41) Another series favorite the throwing knife can be a quick option for an immediate kill. It is hard to aim, however.



Tactical