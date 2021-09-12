All lethal and tactical equipment in Call of Duty: Vanguard – When they unlock
From grenades to throwing knives, here’s what to expect.
Call of Duty: Vanguard follows series traditions by providing almost a dozen varieties of equipment on offer. From lethal explosives like the molotov cocktail to the tactical S-Mine 44, Activision has provided many tactical options for soldiers online.
For newcomers to the Call of Duty series, lethal and tactical equipment are both usable during a typical multiplayer match. The lethal tools tend to be more destructive while those of the tactical variety offer ways to give you the upper hand in a conflict. Here is a list of each device, their description, and when you can unlock each equipment option.
Lethal
- MK2 Frag Grenade
- A typical fragmentary grenade that can be held to surprise players with a destructive outcome.
- Gammon Bomb
- Rather than having a cooking time of the MK2 frag grenade, the gammon bomb explodes on impact.
- Molotov Cocktail (unlocks at Level 15)
- A classic lethal concuction that will emblazon in fire on impact with the ground or an opposing rival.
- Demolition Charge (unlocks at Level 23)
- Acting as a weapon similar to the C4, this charge can be remotely placed with the R1 button and can be ignited with a double press of the square button (or whatever is stated in the lethal equipment screen on your console or PC)
- Thermite (unlocks at Level 29)
- An explosive that sticks to surfaces and enflames brightly for a short period of time.
- Throwing Knife (unlocks at Level 41)
- Another series favorite the throwing knife can be a quick option for an immediate kill. It is hard to aim, however.
Tactical
- M18 Smoke Grenade
- This projectile causes a smoke screen on the field, obscuring your opponent’s vision. This would be helpful in tactical game modes like Patrol.
- No 69 Stun Grenade (unlocks at Level 11)
- Obscure the opposing soldier’s vision, slow down their movement, and make their aiming more dizzying for a few seconds.
- MK V Gas (unlocks at Level 19)
- On impact, it will release tear gas, causing slowed down movement, blurred vision, and if that wasn’t nasty enough, coughing.
- Stim (unlocks at Level 25)
- A stimulant that resolves your wounds and brings back your tactical sprint.
- S-Mine 44 (unlocks at Level 35)
- Just as it says on the tin. When an enemy runs over it, it will explode. This is great in populated hallways and camping spots.