How to unlock the EX1 in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

With its final seasonal update, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone have introduced several new weapons, one of which is the EX1 rifle. It is a highly customizable, long-range rifle that uses energy instead of traditional bullets. The rifle is from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and is now available in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone; here is how you can unlock it.

Unlock methods for the EX1 (Assault Rifle Mike)

There are two ways you can unlock the EX1 rifle, with one of the ways costing you. The first and best way to get the EX1 rifle is to reach tier 15 in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s season 5 Battle Pass, Last Stand. We recommend leveling your Battle Pass tier and getting the EX1 rifle that way.

The second way you can get the EX1 rifle is to purchase the Battle Pass Bundle and instantly get access to the rifle without even playing the game, along with the other benefits. The standard Battle Pass costs 1,000 COD points, and the Battle Pass Bundle costs 2,400 COD points. To get the EX1 rifle, you will need to purchase the latter one.

These are the only two ways that can get you the EX1 rifle. However, once Season 5 of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone ends, the game will introduce in-game unlock challenges, which you will need to complete to get the EX1 rifle if you missed Season 5.

Getting the EX1 rifle is worth the grind to reach tier 15 in Battle Pass. But, purchasing the Battle Pass Bundle is situational; if you need or want the other benefits that come with it, then you should get it. However, purchasing an entire Battle Pass Bundle to get a single rifle might not be worth it for most players because they can get it easily by playing the game.