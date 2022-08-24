How to unlock the RA 225 in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Thanks to the Season Five update, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone now offer even more weapons you can add to your collection. From these, the RA 225 is a clear standout with its high-powered fire rate and sharp accuracy. The gun is also one of the smallest SMGs to date, so expect your movement times to reach record highs. If this sounds like your next go-to weapon, then here’s how you can nab the RA 225 in the battle royale and Multiplayer.

How to get the RA 225 SMG in Vanguard and Warzone

Players can currently obtain the RA 225 upon reaching Tier 31 of the Season Five Battle Pass. The tier reward comes at no cost to all players, so you won’t need to purchase the Battle Pass to secure it. However, those eager to own the weapon may find it best to get the Battle Pass Bundle. The bundle offers instant access to the first 25 Tiers and lends extra Legendary XP Boosts to help get you past the remaining tiers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players should act fast on progressing toward the RA 225 during Season Five. Once the season is over, the weapon will then only be unlockable through in-game challenges which typically require a handful of rigorous matches to complete. No matter your unlock method, this bit-sized SMG is surely worth grinding after. Its stats and traits greatly resemble that of the fan-favorite MP-40 but with just an extra ounce of damage.

Those grinding their way to the RA 225 will also notice the arrival of a new rifle, the EX1. The gadget functions much like Advanced Warfare’s EM1 laser rifle, as it uses energy-based ammunition that is capable of reaching opponents at long distances.