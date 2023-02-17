All Like a Dragon: Ishin! characters who have a main series counterpart

The Yakuza series of video games is well-known for its intense drama, complex characters, rich storytelling, and occasional bouts of thematic silliness. Generally, these games are set in the modern day and use a recurring cast of characters. Like a Dragon: Ishin takes the series back to the 1860s, placing that cast of characters into the roles of real-life samurai during the late Edo period. If you want to know which characters from Ishin line up with someone from the main series, we have a list you’ll love below.

Related: Like a Dragon: Ishin Review

Which Yakuza main series characters are in Like a Dragon Ishin?

Image via Sega

Like a Dragon: Ishin is a remake of Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin, which was released on PlayStation 3 & 4 exclusively in Japan back in 2014. As mentioned above, many familiar faces from previous Yakuza games star as characters in this new version of the game. That said, some recasts have been made from the original release to add characters from recent titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon. For example, in Ishin’s original release, Shigeki Baba played Todo Heisuke, but he’s now been replaced with Tianyou Zhao. Below, we’ve put together a list of every Ishin character and their main series counterpart, alongside the game they first appeared.

Related: How to play the Yakuza games in order