All lip color options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you start on your adventure through Paldea in search of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Pokémon, your first task will be to make your character. And although at first you’ll pick from one of a few different preset character options, these templates are just a starting place for your customization, and you’re given quite a bit more freedom to change individual elements as you see fit. One of the elements you can change is your lip color, which you can customize with an array of colors ranging from naturalistic shades to a couple of bolder accents.

Coming in at a grand total of 13 (including no color,) the full list of lip colors on offer is quite a bit shorter than some other options like the relatively wide-ranging color contacts. These lip colors are also mostly on the subtle side, with very few straying from the usual pinks and reds outside of a couple of bolder options like blue and green. Instead of the centerpiece of your overall look, these colors seem to be better used to complement your hair, eye, or clothing colors. As with nearly all of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s appearance settings, you can change your lip color at any time by using the Looks menu (left on the D-pad, followed by +.) And like all other appearance settings in the game, none of these lip colors are gender-locked.

Full list of lip color options

No color

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pale pink

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coral

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pink

Screenshot by Gamepur

Red

Screenshot by Gamepur

Burgundy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Green

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beige

Screenshot by Gamepur

Purple

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cream

Screenshot by Gamepur

Orange