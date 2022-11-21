Hidden abilities are available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many of the Pokémon you encounter have these abilities, which will set them apart from some of the common variations you find out in the wild. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Pokémon’s hidden ability in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How hidden abilities work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It all comes down to participating in Tera Raid battles. You can find these scattered throughout the Paldea region, as indicated by the Tera Raid symbols. Those raid symbols indicate the Pokémon type featured in the raid. You’ll want to prepare the Pokémon you want to use to counter that type, and you can bring a team of NPCs with you, or you can choose to go online with your friends. Unfortunately, the Tera Raids at level six or better have the best chance for them, so you’ll need to have a strong team, and the NPC helpers will likely not be the best option to help you.

Related: How to evolve Rockruff into Midday Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Ability Patch can then go on any Pokémon you want to use it on, unlocking their hidden ability. Before giving them the Ability Patch, we recommend you research what type of hidden abilities a Pokémon has.

After you’ve done this, you’re good to go. You’ll want to do this for any Pokémon you want to see with their hidden ability. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to do this until you get closer to the end of the game or you have a reliable team of friends you regularly team up with to take down these powerful Tera Raid encounters.