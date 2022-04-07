All Lore Scroll locations in Tangledrift in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You can find Lore Scrolls in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in almost every location. They’re tidbits of information that add to the broader story of the place you find them. This guide explains how to find all of the Lore Scrolls in Tangledrift to give you a fuller picture of its story.

Lore Scroll 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Lore Scroll is on the main path through Tangledrift. There’s a tower on the first raised section of land after you walk across the beanstalk bridge. You’ll find the Lore Scroll in a planter. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lore Scroll 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Lore Scroll in Tangledrift is on the walkway of what should be a riverside town. The water has drained away, and the basin is filled with Shroom enemies for you to kill. See below for a map reference for this Lore Scroll.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lore Scroll 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This third Lore Scroll is along the path leading to Murder Church. You’ll need to approach it from below because it’s actually outside the building. Look in the path on its right-hand side, and you’ll see the Lore Scroll on the dry fountain. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lore Scroll 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will pick up the fourth Lore Scroll at Murder Church. Once you’re inside, turn left and run out through the door to the open area near the tower. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lore Scroll 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Lore Scroll in Tangledrift is on the floating island you’re taken to after beating Parasite, the area’s boss. You’ll need to beat Parasite once more and open the portal in the boss arena to get there again. The Lore Scroll is to the left of the building on this island. See below for a map reference.