All Lucent Moth locations in Throne World in Destiny 2 – Lepidopterist triumph

You’ll find several mysteries awaiting you on Savathûn’s Throne World in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion. One of these mysteries are the Lucent Moths you can find hidden throughout the region. These Lucent Moths are collectibles that you’ll need to bring back to Fynch in the Quagmire. There are 10 of them on the Throne World region. In this guide, we cover all Lucent Moth locations on Throne World in Destiny 2 to complete the Lepidopterist triumph.

All Lucent Moth locations

Lucent Moth 1

This is a Lucent Moth we found in the Quagmire region. You can find it just before the Lost Sector in this region. If you’re the first to reach this location, you can typically find a Lightbearing Hive protecting it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’re done, turn around, and you’ll find the Lucent Moth sitting on the interior, next to the wall you entered.

We are updating this guide.