All Lucky Dice Locations in Shattergrave Barrow in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Every major location in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a set of Lucky Dice for you to collect. Each one you pick up has a chance of dropping powerful loot and increases your overall chances of picking up better loot from any enemy. This guide shows you where to find all the Lucky Dice in Shattergrave Barrow.

Lucky Dice 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Lucky Dice is inside the building you’ll encounter as you enter Shattergrave Barrow. You’ll need to smash your way in through the back wall with a melee attack. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find this second Lucky Dice behind a gravestone while walking through the area. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third Lucky Dice is located in a shallow grave to the left of the main path. You must jump up on a ledge to access it. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth Lucky Dice can be found on the ledge to your right. A gravestone and a bush hide it, but the glow gives it away. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first open area with a large central island is where you’ll find the fifth Lucky Dice. It’s around the right-hand side of the island, and you’ll need to climb up to get to it. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 6

Screenshot by Gamepur

The sixth Lucky Dice is around the corner to the left of the main tomb in the area. It looks like you’re walking off the map, but you’re still firmly on land. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 7

Screenshot by Gamepur

The seventh Lucky Dice is in a room to the right of the main entrance to the central tomb. You’ll need to use a melee attack to break in. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 8

Screenshot by Gamepur

The eighth Lucky Dice is to your left as you work around the circle of the main tomb. You’ll need to follow this path for the main quest, so it should be easy to find. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 9

Screenshot by Gamepur

The ninth Lucky Dice is located to your right just before you drop back into the tomb where Queen Buttstalion is waiting for you to read the book. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 10

Screenshot by Gamepur

This tenth Lucky Dice is behind a bunch of barrels to your right as you make your way deeper into the tomb. Once again, you’ll need to use a melee attack to reveal it. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by gamepur

Lucky Dice 11

Screenshot by Gamepur

The eleventh Lucky Dice is to the right of the creepy open area where creepy crawlies will jump out to attack you. The only way to get to it is by leaping over the platform you enter the area from. See below for a map reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 12

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Lucky Dice for Shattergrave Barrow is to the left of the giant swinging axe that you’ll find on your way through the main quest here. Don’t spend too long looking for it, just jump into the small room to the left of the axe, and you’ll find it. See below for a map reference.