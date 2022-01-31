The arrival of February means the return of the Lunar New Year for Pokémon Go. With it, you’ll be able to celebrate with your friends by spreading goodwill and cheer to one another. You’ll be receiving two timed research tasks to complete during this event. You have until February 7 to finish them both. One of them centers around friends and providing gifts to them, and the other is all about catching the many Pokémon appearing during the event. You’ll be able to do this one much quicker than the friendship challenge. In this guide, we cover all Lunar New Year: Catch Challenge timed research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

We encourage you to use incense on your character or to place a lure at a nearby Pokéstop to increase the chances of wild Pokémon wandering to your location.

All Lunar New Year: Catch Challenge tasks and rewards

These are all of the Lunar New Year Catch Challenge tasks and rewards you need to complete before the end of the event.

Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 25 Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

Catch 25 Fire-type Pokémon – 20 Ultra Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – Litleo encounter

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and an Espurr encounter.