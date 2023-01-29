All Mage Tower rewards in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft has truly only given solo players a challenge with one form of content over the years. During Legion, the Mage Tower challenged players to conquer unique solo class-specific encounters for weapon appearances and bragging rights. While the tower was disabled at the end of Legion, it did return in Shadowlands with new rewards. With the major class overhauls in Dragonflight, it once again was disabled for quite some time. Luckily, it has now returned for players to bash their heads against it for different collectibles from its Legion variation. Here are all of the current rewards available from the Mage Tower and how to get them.

Soaring Spelltome mount in World of Warcraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

The most luxurious of rewards offered from the Mage Tower is actually the hardest and most time-consuming to obtain. The Soaring Spelltome is a well animated book mount that also grants players a unique animation while mounted on it. Characters will channel an orb while using this mount, and it can also fly around in most zones where dragonriding isn’t the mode of transportation.

To unlock this mount, players need to earn the A Tour of the Towers achievement, which requires completing all seven unique challenges in the Mage Tower on any of the specializations available to them.

Fel Werebear Druid form in World of Warcraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

Guardian druids have the chance to unlock an entirely new bear form skin by completing their Mage Tower. Previously, the only way to obtain a “Werebear” skin was during the Legion version of the Mage Tower. Because the appearance is so unique, players have begged Blizzard to be able to earn it, and the compromise was adding a new variation to the new Mage Tower.

Guardian Druids will face off in The Highlord’s Return Mage Tower challenge, which pits them against Kruul in the Twisting Nether. It is one of the more difficult challenges in the bunch, but is entirely doable with patience and practice.

Unique Mage Tower class armor in World of Warcraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

The main reward available to all classes for completion of the Mage Tower is a unique armor appearance unique to the class you complete the challenge on. This set is a recolor of the Mythic Tier armor available from The Tomb of Sargeras raid in Legion and is widely regarded as one of the best tier sets for every class. In fact, this armor is actually a high definition version of tier armor available all the way back from The Burning Crusade’s Black Temple raid.

To earn it, all you have to do is complete a single challenge on at least one spec of a specific class. There is one for each class for a total of 12 different sets. Sadly, Evokers do not have a set and can’t even enter the Mage Tower as of now because they did not exist when the Mage Tower was created originally.