All Manuscript Page Locations at Watery in Alan Wake 2

The Manuscript Pages in Alan Wake 2 allow you to look deeper into the larger story happening in the game. These pages are scattered throughout the narrative, but some are well-hidden and hard to find in Watery.

Each Manuscript Page contains a different part of the larger story, and collecting them can provide helpful insights into what’s going on in the background of Alan Wake 2. You can acquire new evidence for Saga’s cases, filling in the missing pieces. Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Manuscript Page Locations at Watery.

Related: All Manuscript Page Locations at Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2

Where To Find All Watery Manuscript Pages in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

These Manuscript Pages appear in several ways. A majority of these pages will crop up during the larger narrative of Alan Wake 2, adding to the current plot of the story, and offering additional details for players to learn. Many times these Manuscript Pages add to Saga’s Case Board, filling in the blanks that might have been missing for crucial pieces of information. These are unlike the Nursery Rhymes, Lunch Boxes, or the Cult Stashes that appear throughout the story and are considered side activities.

However, some of the Manuscript Pages appear on the ground throughout an important area. You’re not forced to pick these up, but it’s encouraged given how many smaller details they fill in regarding the larger plot of Alan Wake 2.

Here’s what you need to know about how to find all Watery Manuscript Pages in Alan Wake 2.