Cult Stashes are small, locked containers in Alan Wake 2. These were left by the Cult of the Tree, and you can find several of them in Watery, aiding you in your journey to defeat Mr. Scratch.

Many of the Cult Stashes have unique puzzles attached to them that you’ll need to figure out, or they have distinct combinations that you need to unwrap to retrieve the contents. This guide will show you where to find all Cult Stash locations at Watery in Alan Wake 2 and how to unlock them.

Where to Find All Watery Cult Stash locations in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2 are held inside a distinct plastic container. On top of any Cult Stash, you’ll find a riddle, which will show you the solution you need to go through to solve how to unlock it. I’ve found that many solutions are typically hidden near a Cult Stash, so you never have to go too far to discover how to open it. However, some of them might become more complicated and force you to figure out the lock combination based on the details in the riddle.

After you unlock the Cult Stash, you take all of the items outside of it for yourself. These items are typically precious resources you can’t find in many places in Alan Wake 2, such as ammunition, flares, propane tanks, or medical supplies. The Cult Stashes are similar to the many Nursery Rhymes you’ll find in Watery, or the ones at Cauldron Lake.

These are all of the Cult Stash locations you can find at Watery in Alan Wake 2 and the solutions you need to do to unlock them.