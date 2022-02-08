All map, Rogue, and weapon changes in Rogue Company Year 2 Season 1: Neochrome

Rogue Company launched its fifth season on February 8, confusingly named Year 2 Season 1: Neochrome. As is the law with live service games, the Noechrome update packs a lot of balance changes across the game’s many characters, maps, items, and modes. Here is every Rogue, map, and weapon change in Rogue Company Year 2 Season 1: Neochrome.

Maps

We have a new map named Meltdown which is somewhat visually reminiscent of the excellent Hollows map while being refreshingly different in layout. Additionally, all maps that were temporarily removed from Strikeout, TDM, and Demolition in previous Seasons have been added back to the map rotation, marking Neochrome as the Rogue Company Season with the most map diversity to date.

Rogues

This time around the cast of playable Rogues is not seeing a big balance shake-up, with only Ronin and Kestrel receiving noteworthy changes to their kits. Ronin’s Perk pool now has Bounce Back (health regeneration starts sooner) instead of Nimble Hands (increased weapon swap and reload), and her Balistic Knife’s explosion radius is increased by 16%. Kestrel‘s Halo Drones now deal 75 damage, up from 60.

Weapons

The largest number of changes in Rogue Company Year 2 Season 1: Neochrome concern the games’ arsenal of weapons. The following weapons have been tweaked to make them more balanced across all levels of play:

Conviction gains accuracy faster when fired continuously, and its maximum accuracy is slightly higher.

gains accuracy faster when fired continuously, and its maximum accuracy is slightly higher. Mark 4 headshot damage increased from 30 to 32.

headshot damage increased from 30 to 32. MX-R reticle bloom has a slightly reduced maximum value, which means the weapon retains more of its accuracy when spam-fired.

reticle bloom has a slightly reduced maximum value, which means the weapon retains more of its accuracy when spam-fired. Objection magazine size increased from 30 to 40, and base damage increased from 11 to 12. This is a substantial buff to the Objection SMG, which was previously only held back by its low damage-per-mag.

magazine size increased from 30 to 40, and base damage increased from 11 to 12. This is a substantial buff to the Objection SMG, which was previously only held back by its low damage-per-mag. Riptide headshot damage increased from 26 to 28.

headshot damage increased from 26 to 28. SLC headshot damage increased from 17 to 18.

headshot damage increased from 17 to 18. Tyr base damage increased from 65 to 70.

Finally, the C4 is slightly changed to give it more of a punch. Its base damage is now 125 (up from 100), and its minimum splash damage is 70 (up from 40.)