All Marko’s Memories Locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Showcasing the power of the PlayStation 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 opens with a wild fight between the two Spider-Men (Peter Parker and Miles Morales) facing off against Sandman. Flint Marko is terrorizing a section of New York City, and has taken up an enormous form that spans over the top of buildings. After an engaging battle that sees Sandman return to his usual size, Peter and Miles begin to question what set Flint off as he’s taken away back to the Raft – a high-security prison in the East River.

This kicks off a series of side missions where remnants of Sandman have been left in pockets of the city, and you’ll need to locate and break open memory crystals to uncover his story. Here is where you can find all of Marko’s Memories in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

All Marko’s Memories in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you’re swinging around New York you’ll discover small areas that are covered in sand, and this is where you can find fragments of Marko’s Memories. These locations will be guarded however, and you’ll need to defeat all of the sand minion enemies nearby before you get access to the memory crystal. Marko’s Memories can be completed as either Spider-Man, and once the crystal is broken open you’ll receive some snippets of information as to what was going on with Sandman to make him lose of control. As these memories are being collected you’ll help Sandman heal his mind, and receive 400 XP and 5x City Tokens for each one you complete. Here are all of the locations where you can find Marko’s Memories.

Central Park

Image by Gamepur

There is one of Marko’s Memories located at the south end of Central Park.

Chinatown

Image by Gamepur

You can find two of Marko’s Memories in Chinatown. One is toward the southwest at the edge of the district, the other is north of the center.

Downtown Brooklyn

Image by Gamepur

There is one of Marko’s Memories in Downtown Brooklyn. This can be found on the west side toward the water.

Financial District

Image by Gamepur

You’ll find four of Marko’s Memories in the Financial District. The first memory you discover in the game through the main story is the one in the west of the region. There is a memory crystal south of the district towards the water, and another to the southeast near the piers. The last memory can be found on the north side of the Financial District.

Greenwich

Image by Gamepur

One of Marko’s Memories is located on the west side of Greenwich.

Little Odessa

Image by Gamepur

There is one of Marko’s Memories in Little Odessa on the north side just before the river.

Midtown

Image by Gamepur

You can locate two of Marko’s Memories in Midtown. One is found at the southwest end near the edge of the district, the other is on the eastern side towards the center.

Williamsburg

Image by Gamepur

There is one of Marko’s Memories to be found in Williamsburg. It is on the northwest side right near the river.